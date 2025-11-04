Trade Forward: Modern Trading System for the Forex Market

General Description

Trade Forward is an expert system designed to automate trading on the Forex market. Our goal is to provide traders with a powerful tool that meets the current demands of the financial industry, combining ease of setup with high performance. The system does not make bold promises of profit but instead focuses on the real capabilities and functionality it offers.

System Architecture and Functionality

Trade Forward features a complex internal architecture that allows it to work efficiently with both pending and real orders. Unique functions such as trailing stops and flexible stop-loss and take-profit settings enable users to manage risks with ease.

The system is suitable for trading various currency pairs and timeframes. It is recommended to use Trade Forward on liquid currency pairs to achieve the best results. You can run the system on any broker’s server, making it a universal solution for traders worldwide.

Flexible Settings

Trade Forward offers numerous settings that allow traders to adapt the system to their individual needs. Key parameters include:

TypeFilling : Order execution type that can be adjusted based on your broker’s conditions.

Magic : A unique identifier for each expert, allowing differentiation between orders.

Lot : Lot size applied when capital management is disabled.

Risk : Automatic lot size calculation based on the current deposit.

LimitTrades : Limit on the number of orders in one trading series.

GridStep : Minimum step in the trading grid.

RealStopLoss and RealTakeProfit : Actual levels for capital protection and profit fixation.

VirtStopLoss and VirtTakeProfit: Virtual levels that can be used for risk management.

Additionally, the system supports trailing stops for both real and pending orders, allowing traders to respond flexibly to market changes.

Testing and Optimization Process

To maximize efficiency, it is essential to test Trade Forward on all ticks while adjusting spreads throughout the process. This approach helps identify optimal parameters that align with current market conditions. Historical data testing ensures traders have confidence in their strategy selection and settings.

Conclusion

Trade Forward is a reliable tool for modern traders, combining ease of use, flexible settings, and opportunities for effective trading on the Forex market. With its advanced functionality and adaptability, Trade Forward becomes an indispensable assistant in the world of financial investments. Start your trading journey with Trade Forward and discover new horizons in the Forex market, where your capital management capabilities will be significantly expanded!















