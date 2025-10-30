Market Structure Highs and Lows
- Indicateurs
- Cong Minh Doan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Overview:
Market Structure Highs and Lows is a professional indicator that automatically detects and visualizes key price structure points — Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL). It helps traders clearly see trend direction, reversals, and market flow through a clean ZigZag structure.
How it works:
The indicator analyzes swing points using a ZigZag algorithm to define structural highs and lows.
-
Uptrend: Sequence of HH and HL.
-
Downtrend: Sequence of LL and LH.
-
Reversal: A shift from HH–HL to LH–LL (or vice versa) signals a potential trend change.
Main features:
-
Automatically labels HH, HL, LH, and LL on chart.
-
Optional ZigZag line for clear trend visualization.
-
Supports breakout confirmation with Fibonacci factor.
-
Helps confirm trend direction, reversals, and structure shifts.
- Works across all timeframes and symbols (forex, crypto, stocks, indices).
Trading usage:
-
Buy idea: After an HL forms during an uptrend.
-
Sell idea: After an LH forms during a downtrend.
-
Exit: When the structure shifts in the opposite direction.
-
Combine with support/resistance or moving averages for better accuracy.
Benefits:
-
Simplifies trend analysis.
-
Filters market noise using ZigZag logic.
-
Improves timing for entries and exits.
-
Ideal for structure-based and price action traders.