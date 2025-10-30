Market Structure Highs and Lows

Overview:
Market Structure Highs and Lows is a professional indicator that automatically detects and visualizes key price structure points — Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL). It helps traders clearly see trend direction, reversals, and market flow through a clean ZigZag structure.

How it works:
The indicator analyzes swing points using a ZigZag algorithm to define structural highs and lows.

  • Uptrend: Sequence of HH and HL.

  • Downtrend: Sequence of LL and LH.

  • Reversal: A shift from HH–HL to LH–LL (or vice versa) signals a potential trend change.

Main features:

  • Automatically labels HH, HL, LH, and LL on chart.

  • Optional ZigZag line for clear trend visualization.

  • Supports breakout confirmation with Fibonacci factor.

  • Helps confirm trend direction, reversals, and structure shifts.

  • Works across all timeframes and symbols (forex, crypto, stocks, indices).

Trading usage:

  • Buy idea: After an HL forms during an uptrend.

  • Sell idea: After an LH forms during a downtrend.

  • Exit: When the structure shifts in the opposite direction.

  • Combine with support/resistance or moving averages for better accuracy.

Benefits:

  • Simplifies trend analysis.

  • Filters market noise using ZigZag logic.

  • Improves timing for entries and exits.

  • Ideal for structure-based and price action traders.

