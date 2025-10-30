Market Structure Highs and Lows

Overview:

Market Structure Highs and Lows is a professional indicator that automatically detects and visualizes key price structure points — Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL). It helps traders clearly see trend direction, reversals, and market flow through a clean ZigZag structure.

How it works:

The indicator analyzes swing points using a ZigZag algorithm to define structural highs and lows.

Uptrend: Sequence of HH and HL.

Downtrend: Sequence of LL and LH.

Reversal: A shift from HH–HL to LH–LL (or vice versa) signals a potential trend change.

Main features:

Automatically labels HH, HL, LH, and LL on chart.

Optional ZigZag line for clear trend visualization.

Supports breakout confirmation with Fibonacci factor.

Helps confirm trend direction, reversals, and structure shifts.

Works across all timeframes and symbols (forex, crypto, stocks, indices).

Trading usage:

Buy idea: After an HL forms during an uptrend.

Sell idea: After an LH forms during a downtrend.

Exit: When the structure shifts in the opposite direction.

Combine with support/resistance or moving averages for better accuracy.

Benefits: