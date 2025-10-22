Range Cycle Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Aleksey Usachev
- Version: 1.0
Range Cycle Indicator.
Gives signal on price range cycling smoothed by moving average. It is better to use it on H1+ timeframes and avoid side markets. Because if market is flat this indicator will give too many zero profit or even losing signals.
There are only three parameters:
PopUpAlert - to allow it to alert when trend changes;
EMailAlert - for email alerts;
period - this is a smoothing criteria, use higher values on lower timeframes.
Any suggestions please write in comments.