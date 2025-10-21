Zones Supply and Demand mt4

Indicator Title: Supply and Demand Zones

Short Description:

This indicator for MetaTrader 5 automatically identifies and draws supply and demand zones on the price chart, providing key visual information for trading decisions. Based on the analysis of price action and candle structure, the indicator highlights areas where the price is likely to react.

Detailed Description:

The Supply and Demand Zones indicator analyzes price history to identify specific candlestick patterns that suggest the presence of strong imbalances between supply and demand. These zones are characterized by significant price movements originating from previous consolidations.

Main Features:

Automatic Zone Detection: The indicator scans the chart for relevant supply and demand formations.

The indicator scans the chart for relevant supply and demand formations. Pattern Identification: Recognizes patterns such as RBR (Rally-Base-Rally), DBD (Drop-Base-Drop), RBD (Rally-Base-Drop), and DBB (Drop-Base-Rally).

Recognizes patterns such as RBR (Rally-Base-Rally), DBD (Drop-Base-Drop), RBD (Rally-Base-Drop), and DBB (Drop-Base-Rally). Base Candle Configuration: Allows configuring the maximum number of base candles within a consolidation zone.

Allows configuring the maximum number of base candles within a consolidation zone. Configurable Proximal Line: The user can choose whether the zone's proximal line is drawn at the end of the wick or the body of the base candle.

The user can choose whether the zone's proximal line is drawn at the end of the wick or the body of the base candle. Customizable Visualization: Offers options to customize the color, style, and width of the supply and demand zone lines.

Offers options to customize the color, style, and width of the supply and demand zone lines. Fresh Zone Indication: The indicator can visually identify zones that have not yet been "tested" by the price.

The indicator can visually identify zones that have not yet been "tested" by the price. Performance Optimization: Designed to be efficient and not slow down the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Designed to be efficient and not slow down the MetaTrader 5 platform. "Bars to Check" Parameter: Allows the user to limit the number of historical bars the indicator analyzes for zone detection.

How Does It Work?

Candle Analysis: The indicator classifies candles into different types (indecisive, decisive, explosive) based on the relationship between the candle's body and its range.

The indicator classifies candles into different types (indecisive, decisive, explosive) based on the relationship between the candle's body and its range. Identification of Consolidations (Bases): It looks for sequences of one or more indecisive candles that form a "base".

It looks for sequences of one or more indecisive candles that form a "base". Detection of Exit Legs (Rallies/Drops): It analyzes the candles before and after the base to identify strong price movements (exit legs).

It analyzes the candles before and after the base to identify strong price movements (exit legs). Drawing Zones: When a supply (DBD, RBD) or demand (RBR, DBB) pattern is identified, the indicator draws a rectangular zone delimited by the proximal and distal lines of the formation.

When a supply (DBD, RBD) or demand (RBR, DBB) pattern is identified, the indicator draws a rectangular zone delimited by the proximal and distal lines of the formation. Proximal Line Calculation: The proximal line is calculated based on the user's configuration (wick or body of the most extreme base candle).

The proximal line is calculated based on the user's configuration (wick or body of the most extreme base candle). Distal Line Calculation: The distal line is determined by the opposite end of the base or the exit leg, depending on the zone type.

The distal line is determined by the opposite end of the base or the exit leg, depending on the zone type. Zone Freshness Evaluation: The indicator tracks whether the price has previously interacted with the zone's proximal line.

How to Use It?

Traders use the supply and demand zones identified by this indicator to:

Look for potential price reversal points. The price is expected to react when approaching these zones in the future.

The price is expected to react when approaching these zones in the future. Set pending orders (Buy Limit/Sell Limit). Placing orders near the proximal lines of fresh zones can offer good entry opportunities with defined risk.

Placing orders near the proximal lines of fresh zones can offer good entry opportunities with defined risk. Define Stop Loss levels. The distal lines of the zones are often used as invalidation levels for trades.

The distal lines of the zones are often used as invalidation levels for trades. Complement other trading strategies. Supply and demand zones can be used in conjunction with other indicators and technical analysis tools.

Input Parameters:

g_indecisive_ratio : Maximum percentage of the body in relation to the range to consider a candle as indecisive.

g_explosive_ratio : Minimum percentage of the body in relation to the range to consider a candle as explosive.

g_avg_candle_period : Period used to calculate the average candle size (can be used for future filters - if you use it).

g_max_base_candles : Maximum number of consecutive indecisive candles allowed in a base zone.

g_proximal_type : Method to determine the zone's proximal line (use the wick or the body).

g_demand_color : Color for drawing demand zones.

g_supply_color : Color for drawing supply zones.

g_line_style : Style of the zone lines.

g_line_width : Width of the zone lines.

g_bars_to_check : Number of historical bars to analyze for zone detection.

Important Notes:

Supply and demand zones are areas of high probability, but they do not guarantee a price reaction.

The effectiveness of the zones may vary depending on the timeframe and market conditions.

It is recommended to use this indicator in conjunction with price action analysis and proper risk management.



