Hull Max MTF Indicator

Hull Max MTF Indicator — Advanced Multi-Timeframe Market Analyzer

🔹 Overview

The Hull Max MTF Indicator is a professional-grade technical analysis tool built for serious traders who perform multi-timeframe (top-down) market analysis.

It combines the speed and precision of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with advanced forecasting, projection zones, and adaptive visual styles — helping traders clearly understand trend alignment across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures in one chart window.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, Hull Max MTF gives you clarity, accuracy, and market direction confidence at a glance.

⚙️ Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Forecasting (MTF)
Analyze multiple timeframes at once — hourly to yearly — without switching charts. Perfect for top-down strategy alignment.

Visual Forecast Zones
Colored projection boxes (blue for bullish, red for bearish) show trend direction, volatility range, and possible continuation areas.

Heiken Ashi MTF Overlay
Get smooth, clear momentum readings with Heiken Ashi applied across all selected timeframes.

Dynamic Visual Styles
Choose among 4 professional themes:

  • Standard: Vibrant and colorful

  • Light: Clean and subtle

  • Solid: High-contrast display

  • Carbon: Sleek dark mode

Built-In Alerts System
Receive notifications when the Hull trend changes direction:

  • On-Screen Popup

  • Sound

  • Email

  • Mobile Push

Auto Forecast Mode
When activated, Hull Max MTF automatically generates and updates projections in real time based on selected forecast modes.

🧭 How to Use the Indicator

1️⃣ Apply to Any Chart

Attach the Hull Max MTF Indicator to any instrument or timeframe (M1–MN1).
It automatically adjusts scaling and projection according to the current chart.

2️⃣ Select a Forecast Mode

Available modes:

  • MODE_HOURLY — Short-term intraday analysis

  • MODE_DAILY — Medium-term trading setups

  • MODE_WEEKLY — Swing structure view

  • MODE_MONTHLY — Long-term cycle positioning

  • MODE_YEARLY — Macro market overview

You can combine multiple modes (e.g., Hourly + Daily + Weekly) to visualize alignment across periods.

3️⃣ Adjust Your Visual Style

Customize appearance easily:

  • Choose one of four display styles to fit your chart theme.

  • Switch styles anytime without affecting the underlying logic.

4️⃣ Interpret the Forecast Zones

Each timeframe draws a colored box:

  • 🔵 Blue: Bullish projection zone

  • 🔴 Red: Bearish projection zone

Automatic labels (hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, yearly) make identifying timeframe direction effortless.

5️⃣ Enable Alerts (Optional)

Get notified instantly when Hull trend changes occur — allowing you to react quickly to potential trade entries or exits.

📊 Example: Multi-Timeframe Setup

Scenario: Analyzing EURUSD

  • Choose MODE_HOURLY_DAILY_WEEKLY .

  • View short, medium, and long-term trend boxes overlaid on one chart.

  • If all zones are blue, trend alignment is bullish — confirming trade direction.

  • If intraday frames turn blue while higher frames stay red, it indicates a short-term pullback within a bearish macro trend.

This clarity helps you manage entries and exits with precision.

🧩 Main Settings Overview

Setting Description
TimeFrameAuto Automatically adapts to higher timeframe
ForecastMode Selects active MTF combination
VisualStyle Choose display theme (Standard, Light, Solid, Carbon)
EnableAutoForecast Automatically updates projection boxes
Enable_HeikenAshi_MTF Adds multi-timeframe Heiken Ashi overlay
Alerts Options Choose notification method
Projection Settings Adjusts forecast depth and projection length

💡 Why Traders Love Hull Max MTF

⭐ Unified top-down analysis in a single chart
⭐ Intuitive forecast boxes & momentum clarity
⭐ Flexible design suitable for any trading style
⭐ Real-time multi-timeframe adaptation
⭐ Lightweight & fast – no lag

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and other leveraged products involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
The Hull Max MTF Indicator is a technical analysis tool, not trading advice or an automated system.
Always test indicators on a demo account before live use.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

🏁 Installation & Setup

1️⃣ Copy the file Hull Max MTF Indicator.ex4 to your MQL4/Indicators/ folder.
2️⃣ Restart MetaTrader 4.
3️⃣ Attach it to any chart.
4️⃣ Choose your preferred Forecast Mode and Visual Style.
5️⃣ Watch the multi-timeframe projections update in real time.

🌟 Transform the Way You See the Market

The Hull Max MTF Indicator transforms raw data into actionable visual intelligence.
With its multi-timeframe forecasting, Heiken Ashi integration, and advanced alerting, it gives you a professional trading edge — no matter your style.

Trade with structure. Trade with precision. Trade with Hull Max MTF.

Incase you need any help with this tool please be free to private message me and I will be very glad to help you.


Plus de l'auteur
King of Forex Trend Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
King of Forex trend indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. This indicator doesn't repaint. The major function of this indicator is to show the major direction of the trend, the beginning and the end of the current trend. A bullish trend is when the indicator turns blue A bearish trend is when the indicator turns pink. This indicator is great for swing trading and day trading It works best on H1, H4, D and Weekly time-frames. It works on all pairs but it works best on
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Market Makers Trend Index
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Dear traders, here is my other tool called the "Market Makers Trend Index".   The Market Makers Trend Index is created for the purpose of helping majority of traders to analyse the market direction in an easy way. This indicator is for serious traders who are eager to add edging tools to their trading arsenal. What are you waiting for just grab your copy today and amake a difference.  WHY THIS TOOL This indicator help traders analyse the trend direction and trading signals with precision and eff
The Trend Monster
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
The Trend Monster is a trend following non repainting indicator based on moving averages. As traders we want to be careful not to trade against the trend. Therefore when you look at the chart as a trader you will have to ask yourself these kind of questions Is this market trending? Is this market ranging/trading sideways? Is this market bullish or bearish? What should I look for before I take a trade? Those are some critical questions that every trader should ask him/herself before taking any tr
Super Bands Trend Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
NOTE-After the first 10 people to rent this product for 1 month then I will remove the 1 month renting option and leave the unlimited price only. Therefore don't rent it too late. Thanks for those who have rented yet. Don't miss out this offer! Few  people remaining. Special offer from 2500usd to 200usd 24 hours offer! Introduction Super bands Trend Indicator is an indicator designed to reveal the direction of the market Trend. The Indicator is based on moving averages, ichimoku, alligators, a
Forex Scalpers Index FSI
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
The Forex Scalpers Index (FSI) is a trend following Indicator based on moving averages.  The purpose of this indicator is to be used for scalping all kinds of markets without limitations. The indicator can be used for any kind of currency pair. For those Scalpers who are looking for the indicator that can make their trading activities easy we recommend using this indicator because it provides many entry and exit opportunities. This indicator can be used on all timeframes. How it works. Colored
Perfect Trend Scanner
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Disclaimer: There is no guaranteed profitability! Invest wisely. The Perfect Trend Scanner is a trend following indicator which is designed to show you the direction of the current trend. The aim is to assist you not to trade against the trend. How it works. The indicator doesn't repaint. The indicator works on all time-frames. The pink histograms indicate a bearish trend while the blue histograms indicates a bullish trend /signals. You can us this indicator in the top down market analysis appro
Mane Flow Index MFI
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
The Mane Flow Index is designed to help youu know where the market orders are flowing to. The indicator is based on moving averages. In other words it will show you where the investors capital is flowing to. In our trading activities we want to know where the capital is going so that we capitalize on the direction of the capital invested in the market. We want to trade with the trend! Not to go against it! How it works It is non repaint. It is suitable for all kind of markets It is suitable for
Market Swing Index MSI
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Septermber OFFER 85% OFF next price for unlimited version will be 2500$. This is the only time you can get this institutional and professional indicator at this price for unlimited version. Don't dare to miss this. The tool I am about to introduce to you you can't compare it with other tools due to its strategy and accuracy level in predicting the next price directional movement. This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person t
The Trend Professor
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
The Trend Professor is a moving average based indicator designed for the purpose of helping the community of traders to analyse the price trend. The indicator will be displayed in the main chart as it is indicated on the screenshot section. How it works The indicator has lines of moving averages and colored histograms to depict the direction of the trend. There will be a fast signal line colored blue/yellow/red at some points. The red/yellow colored lines stands for bearish trend/signal while th
Maximum Directional Index
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Maximum Directional Index (MDI) is designed for two purposes. 1. To show the direction of the trend (The blue yellow trend line) 2. To show the Overbought (Resistance) and Oversold (Support) zones for a trader to know whether the trend is about to reverse or not. It shows the maximum direction of the price trend. How it works 1. The indicator works on all time-frames but for clarity I recommend you use it on 5minutes, 15miutes, 30minutes, 1 hour and 4 hours time-frame charts. 2. The indicator c
Smart Trend Indicator STI
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Information about this tool Generally: The Smart Trend Indicator STI is designed for the purpose of showing you the direction of the trend.   How it works It is based on moving averages. The indicator works on all types of markets. The indicator works on all timeframes. The indicator works on all currency pairs. This indicator doesn't repaint. The light green histograms are for bullish trend. The green histograms are for fast buy signals. The light red histograms are for bearish trend. The dee
Omega Trend Oscillator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
The Omega Trend Oscillator is a trend indicator based on Moving averages and Bollinger bands. I made it simple for you to have easy and soft market analysis approach. The indicator can be used for the following purpose. 1. For trend analysis 2. For determining the overbought and oversold market condition 3. For discovering market selling and buying opportunities.  Meaning of colors on the indicator FOR BULLISH MARKET (Buy) 1. Lime color is for bullish market/trend 2. Blue color is for very st
The Account Flipper EA
Elias Mtwenge
Experts
OFFER! OFFER! From 450usd to 370usd this offer may end at any time from now! Don't miss this. Hi traders, I have created this EA and called it "The Account Flipper EA". This trading EA is for both newbies and professional traders. The first goal with this EA is to protect your capital first and the second is to grow your account. Therefore no risky strategies like grid, marti-angle, hedging, or any greedy trading strategies. We use a fixed lot size in every trade, SL, TP and break even all these
Infinity Trend Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Hi traders, I'm glad to bring to you the market analysis tool called "Infinity Trend Indicator". The main goal of this indicator is to help you figure-out  the beginning of a new trend and the end of the trend current trend.  NOTE:  THIS INDICATOR DOESN'T REPAINT!! How to use this Indicator 1. Based on the Infinity trend indicator only We look to buy when the yellow line is pointing or curving up after a strong bearish move We look to sell when the yellow line is pointing or curving downward aft
Infinity Oscillator Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Note: The price is subject to increase at any time from now!  Hi Traders, I would like to introduce to you my new indicator called the Infinity Oscillator Indicator. This indicator is designed for both newbies and professional traders. Parameters The inputs that can be changed by the user are colors of the lines only so as to not disturb the original trading strategy this indicator uses. The indicator will not provide buy and sell arrow signals but will help traders in market analysis approach
Trend Analyser Dashboard
Elias Mtwenge
5 (2)
Indicateurs
IMPORTANT; Price is subject to rise at any time from now! Do not miss this offer! Dear trader I am glad to introduce my new tool called Trend Analyser Dashboard to you. The design, style, and settings of this indicator  have been made simple to make its users not take too much time in understanding the indicator itself.   The purpose is to help traders in analysing the direction of the major trend and the status of the trend whether in weak trend or its strong trend. The indicator will also prov
Day Traders Master Board
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Reminder: After purchasing the unlimited version of this indicator send me the proof and I will add you to my private group so that you join the community and continue to learn more about this tool and grow together with other traders. You will also learn the strategy that will change your trading story! Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce my forex trading product called "Day Traders Master Board". This tool is designed for serious traders of any trading strategy.  My goal is to help trader b
Trend Shooter Index
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
NOTE: NEXT PRICE WILL BE 550$ Dear Trader I hope you have been eagerly waiting and looking for a tool to improve your trading. I am so glad to introduce my other product to you called Trend Shooter Index. The main goal of this tool is to help traders shoot the trend (target the trend) from the bottom or from the top of the trend for maximum profitability. How is the Indicator designed This tool is designed to show the following Red arrows pointing down for sell signals. Blue arrows pointing up f
Trend Hunters Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Note: The PRICE IS SUBJECT TO INCREASE AT ANY TIME FROM NOW!! DON'T MISS THIS BEST OFFER. Dear traders once again I am very glad to introduce to you my another trading tool called "Trend Hunter Indicator". This indicator is designed to help traders capture the trend from the beginning or the end of it. It is one of the indicator that if used wisely may  help you improve in your trading decisions. Timeframe   The indicator is for all timeframes Pairs The Indicator is for all pairs. Market Thi
Super Powers Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
OFFER! OFFER! NEXT Price Will be 650$ and the rental option will be removed after this. Don't miss the current price offer before it is too late. Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce my Super Powers Indicator.  The purpose of this trading tool is to help serious traders who want to make trading one of their main source of income.  I know trading is not an easy task but if you have the right tools, knowledge and motivation to trade then you are ready to go in this industry. My role is to help y
Market Swing Scanner Board
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
NOTE: PRICE WILL RISE VERY SOON. DON'T SKIP THIS OFFER! Dear traders I am glad to introduce the " Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to you. This indicator was made mainly to be used in combination with the Market Swing Index Indicator. You use the  "Market Swing Scanner Board"  indicator to scan for trading opportunities on the  Market Swing Index Indicator . This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person to witness this st
Forex Sword Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
WARNING!! THIS SWORD IS TOO SHARP!    ONLY 10 COPIES LEFT FOR THE NEXT PRICE TO BE 8,000$ FOR UNLIMITED PLAN. Dear traders I am very glad once again to introduce to you my other tool called "Forex Sword Indicator". In short this tool is meant to give you an edge over the market that you have been waiting for  so long. Now, here it is. It is a very very simple tool but yet a dangerous sword. I call it a  Holy grail indicator!. I will not talk a lot about this tool. Just let the tool speak by itse
Swing Master Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Dear Traders this is my another tool called " Swing Master Indicator ". As the name above the indicator is designed to help you in swing trading by capturing the low and highs of the price. You may us this tool with any trading strategy and style from scalping to position trading. It is made for level of traders including newbies and advanced traders even prop-firms, hedge funds and banks to help them make sold market analysis. I create tools for serious traders who want to make a difference in
Forex Sniper Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Dear Trader It is my pleasure to introduce to you my tool called the " Forex Sniper Indicator" . The major aim of this tool is to help serious traders and investors in all type of Financial Markets to catch price next movement right at the moment the price direction is about to change. This tool can be used to snipe the price direction in both down trend, uptrend and ranging markets. This tool can be used as the stand alone tool though it may be combined with other tools as well. My goal is to h
Forex Sniper Entries Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
WARNING: PRICE IS SUBJECT TO RISE AT ANY TIME. GET YOUR COPY TODAY TO AVOID MORE COST! Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce to you my other tool called the Forex Sniper Entries Indicator. This tool is designed to help serious traders and investors capture big moves in the currency price movements. The philosophy behind this tool is all about winning big and riding the price movement from its beginning until the maximum point. We want to capture those big moves in both down and up markets as mu
Atomic Power Entries
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
OFFER!   OFFER ! After 3 weeks the unlimited price will be 500$ and in the future you will regret why you didn't make a purchase at this lowest price. Dear Traders, the atomic power Entries Indicator is one of the indicators that if used wisely and correctly can help you to find an edge over the market.  The indicator will work for all forex pairs, all markets and all timeframes. Still it is your duty to find the most effective timeframe for you. When the sell or buy arrow appears you will get a
Sweet Arrows Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
OFFER! OFFER!    ONLY 5 COPIES REMAINING FOR THE NEXT PRICE TO BE 360$ Dear traders I am very glad to introduce the Sweet Arrows Indicator to you. The Sweet Arrows indicator is well designed to help serious investors to trade with confidence. In short I can say that this is one of the valuable tool to add in your trading tool kit. INSTANT, FAST AND NON LAGGING SIGNAL This is an instant signal meaning that you get the signal as soon as the bar opens. The signals don't lag meaning that it doe
Amazing Entries Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Urgent reminder> Only 13 copies remaining for the price to double on all renting options. Get your copy Today! Introduction Dear Traders, I am always working to come up with tools that may help you to become a better trader and investor. Due to my experience in trading and market analysis and trading software design and development, I am glad to introduce to you my other tool called " Amazing Entries Indicator ". The Indicator is designed in a way that it combines different strategy to provide
Confidence Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
URGENT REMINDER> Only 5 remaining Copies for next unlimited price to be 360$ (THIS IS A SPECIAL OFFER TOOL) If you are looking for FAST , RELIABLE and PROFITABLE indicator to help you take easy trades then this is the tool to go with. Trading is very tricky, frustrating, confusing, embarrassing and even can make you go broke if you approach the market with gambling mindset, poor entry and exit strategies, unreliable indicators or signals, poor money management skills and lack of knowledge. Many
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis