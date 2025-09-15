Equity Target Dashboard

📊 Equity Target Dashboard

💎 Your all-in-one equity manager, profit protector, and trading informer.

🔥 Why Traders Love This Tool

  • Hands-free profit protection → Automatically closes all open trades when your profit target (after commission) is hit.

  • 🎯 Precision targets → Works with exact % vs Baseline (1%, 3%, 5%, 10% … or custom values).

  • 🛡 Protects against drawdown → Commission is ignored when below baseline, applied only when equity > baseline.

  • 📊 Crystal-clear dashboard → See Equity, Balance, P/L, % vs Balance, % vs Baseline, and % After-Commission.

  • Smart auto-decision logic → Miss the popup? EA decides for you, with drift tolerance (avoid bad closes, lock good ones).

  • 🖥 Clean panels with colors → Neat panels you can place in any corner, with background + adjustable fonts.

  • 🔧 Fully customizable → All parameters adjustable (colors, offsets, spacing, targets, commission %, popup timeout, etc.).

  • 💡 Single-file solution → Unlike others, this dashboard includes both the informer + auto-close logic — no need for a second EA.

🧩 Feature Breakdown

🟢 Equity Display

  • Shows big Equity number in the chart center or at custom XY coordinates.

  • Dynamic color changes:

    • Green if Equity > Balance

    • Yellow if Equity < Balance

    • Neutral color if equal

🟣 Right-Side Stats Panel

  • 📊 P/L row – Live floating profit/loss (with or without swap/commission).

  • 📉 Equity % vs Balance – Quick health check of your account.

  • 🎯 Equity % vs Baseline – Compares current equity to your chosen baseline (e.g., 220).

  • 💵 Equity % vs Baseline After-Commission – Uses your commission % for real-world accuracy.

  • ⚙️ Optional rows: Leverage & Symbol Bid/Ask.

🟡 Target Panel (1%, 3%, 5%, 10% …)

  • Displays percentage levels (customizable).

  • Shows corresponding equity in USD (with $ sign).

  • Starts in default color (e.g., grey) → turns green when reached.

  • Your selected Main Target changes to cyan for quick visibility.

  • Works after commission → so targets are realistic.

🔴 Trade Closure Logic

  • Enable_TradeClosure – Master switch to allow/disable closure.

  • AskBeforeClose – Show popup: “Close ALL positions?”.

  • AskTimeoutSec – Seconds to wait for answer.

  • DriftTolerancePct – Auto-decision band:

    • Profit drift ↑ → auto-close ✅

    • Loss drift ↓ → skip ❌

    • Small drift → close ✅

  • AutoCloseWithoutAsk – Instantly close when target hit, no popup.

🟠 Commission-Aware Calculations

  • 📉 Below Baseline → Commission ignored.

  • 📈 Above Baseline → Commission applied before target check.

  • Ensures real profit is locked.

🔵 Panels & Graphics

  • 📐 Adjustable to any corner (TL/TR/BL/BR).

  • 🎨 Customizable background, border, font colors.

  • 🔠 Font size, line spacing, and padding parameters.

  • ⚡ Lightweight code — no chart lag.

🛠 Setup Guide

  1. 📌 Attach the utility to any chart (any symbol).

  2. ⚙️ In Inputs, set:

    • Equity_Base_Value → your baseline (e.g., account balance start).

    • CommissionPercent → avg. commission/fees.

    • TargetPercent → main profit % goal (after commission).

    • Enable_TradeClosure → true if you want positions closed, false for informer only.

    • AskBeforeClose → true for popup, false for automatic.

    • AskTimeoutSec → e.g., 60 seconds.

    • DriftTolerancePct → e.g., 1.0 (protects from whipsaws).

    • AutoCloseWithoutAsk → true for instant closure.

  3. 🎨 Adjust panel positions, colors, and fonts to your liking.

  4. ✅ Done! The dashboard tracks everything in real time.

💼 Best Use Cases

  • 🚀 Day traders → Lock in daily profit goals automatically.

  • 🛡 Swing traders → Protect equity against sudden drawdowns.

  • 🔄 EA users → Add an equity-level “guardian” over multiple strategies.

  • 📊 Manual traders → Monitor account health clearly while focusing on the chart.

  • 💰 Small accounts → Critical protection when every % counts.

📌 Categories on MQL5.com

This utility should be listed under:

  • Risk management

  • Order management

  • Informers

  • Panels

🌟 Why Equity Target Dashboard?

Because it’s not just an informer.
It’s not just an auto-closer.
It’s the fusion of both
✅ A professional dashboard
✅ A smart auto-closure engine
✅ Fully customizable risk protection

💎 Control your equity. Protect your profits. Trade smarter.


