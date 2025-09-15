📊 Equity Target Dashboard

The top-selling EAs on the market cost a lot and one day they are suddenly gone. This is because one strategy will not work in the forex market all the time. Our product is unique from all others in the MQL Marketplace because our EA comes with 34+ built-in indicators that allow adding more strategies every time. You build your strategy and keep updating it. If one strategy does not work, simply build another all using only one EA. This is All-In-One EA in this market place. You can use as trad