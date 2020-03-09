📊 Golden Victry is a sophisticated expert advisor belonging to the semi-high-frequency trading family. It strives to dance on the cutting edge of speed, executing trades significantly faster than traditional strategies, but avoiding the breakneck pace of true HFT. Unlike the latter, which require sophisticated technology and lightning-fast connections, Golden Victry, like a skilled conductor, sets a measured rhythm, making measured decisions amidst the market's whirlwind. The prefix "semi" refers to its measured cadence, contrasting with the lightning-fast speed of HFT systems, where decisions are made in a split second.

The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller





🔒 Key Features of Golden Victry:

⚖️ * the robot automatically reacts to economic news and makes decisions about making a trade.



✔️ 1. Adaptive Algorithms: At the heart of Golden Victry beat advanced algorithms that, like a chameleon, adapt to changing market conditions. This flexibility allows the EA to make informed decisions in real time, maximizing the chances of profitable trades.



✔️ 2. Risk Management Tools: Golden Victry is armed with comprehensive risk management features designed to protect your trading capital. Users can customize parameters such as stop-loss and take-profit levels, as well as limit the maximum drawdown, ensuring risk remains under control.



✔️ 3. User-Friendly Interface: Designed with both beginners and experienced traders in mind, Golden Victry features an intuitive interface. Users can easily navigate through the settings and adapt the EA to their trading strategies and preferences, like tuning a musical instrument.



✔️ 4. Backtesting Capabilities: One of the shining stars of Golden Victry's arsenal is its robust backtesting feature. Like historians, traders can evaluate the performance of strategies using historical data, gaining valuable insights before deploying the EA into the real world.



✔️ 5. Multi-Asset Trading: Originally designed to conquer the Forex market, Golden Victry is not limited to currency pairs. It can trade a wide range of assets, including commodities and indices. This versatility allows traders to diversify their trading portfolio and exploit numerous market opportunities, like an artist using a rich palette of colors.



🎯 Key Features of the Strategy



✔️ Quick Profit Rush: The strategy is built on a rapid flurry of short-term trades that greedily capture powerful market movements.



✔️Lightning-fast exit: Positions are closed with surgical precision, locking in profits at a pre-set take-profit or using a vigilant trailing stop to protect your earnings.



✔️Acceleration to the limit: The algorithm operates at the limit of its capabilities, requiring instant order execution and negligible trading costs for maximum efficiency.

Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe M5 - M30

Capital from $300 Broker any broker Account type any, preferably with a low spread Leverage from 1:500 VPS desirable, but not required

🛡️ Important note: Trading financial markets carries risks. Before using Golden Victry on a live account, we recommend testing it on a demo account. Past results do not guarantee future profitability, and financial losses are possible.



