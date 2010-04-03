ATR with MA
- Indicateurs
- Antonello Belgrano
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
This indicator combines the Average True Range (ATR) with a moving average to provide a smoothed view of market volatility. The ATR measures the average range of price movement over a defined period, while the moving average filters out short-term noise, helping traders better identify sustained volatility trends.
It’s particularly useful for setting dynamic stop-loss levels, assessing risk, and timing entries or exits based on evolving market conditions.
