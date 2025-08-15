SwingArm ATR Trend Indicator

Dot reversal Vitalii Zakharuk Indicateurs

The Dot reversal indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators of the search for extremes, the indicator is well suited for detecting a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side, thanks to it you will know when this will happen, it will notify you with the appearance of a blue point for buying red for selling It uses in its basis the process of identifying the rate of change in price growth and allows you to find points of entry and exit from the market. a fundamental technic