Gold Buster Pro

🔥 Quantix Gold Buster Pro – Advanced Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD (H1)

Trade gold smarter. Quantix Gold Buster Pro is a next-level Forex Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (gold) on the H1 timeframe—engineered for consistent results even in high-volatility markets.

Why Choose Gold Buster Pro?

  • No Martingale. No Grid. No High Risk.

    • Pure rule-based logic—risk management first!

  • Stable, Reliable Performance

    • Built to avoid large drawdowns and wild swings.

  • Plug-and-Play Simplicity

    • Easy to set up on any VPS. Runs 100% automatically—no manual intervention needed.

  • Proven Buster Logic

🎁 Special Launch Offer: Buy Gold Buster Pro, Get a Free EA!

For a limited time, every purchase of Gold Buster Pro comes with two FREE EA:

Hybrid Limited-Time Pricing (Slots & Date-Based):

  • First 5 buyers: $99 (introductory offer)

  • Next 5 buyers: $299

  • Next 5 buyers: $499

  • Next 5 buyers: $699

  • Next slots: $999

  • Starting August 01: Price will automatically increase by $100 every week regardless of buyer count until the final price of $1999 is reached.

Once slots are filled, or the date hits—price increases automatically. Secure your spot early to lock in the lowest price!

Best Practices & Recommendations

  • Run on a low-latency VPS and use brokers with tight spreads (and GMT server time).

  • Compatible with most brokers (GMT offset input provided).

  • Strategy tester ready—backtest it to match your trading style!

How to Get Started

  1. Install Gold Buster Pro on your MetaTrader 5 platform.

  2. Attach it to your XAUUSD H1 chart.

  3. Set your preferred risk (or use the default).

  4. Message me for your free EA after purchase!

Ready to take your gold trading to the next level?
Try Quantix Gold Buster Pro today—get a bonus EA and diversify your trading portfolio!

Backtest results, screenshots, and stats are available below for full transparency.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Please backtest and review before live trading.
Support available via MQL5 chat!

Support & Questions:
Fast support via MQL5 chat—ask anything or request your free EA anytime.


Recommended brokerhttps://one.exnesstrack.org/a/4dlecz2i6p
If you want I can modify this EA specifically for your broker. Your purchase comes with a setfile. Just DM me after purchase.

Note: Attach on XAUUSD H1 timeframe only, and result maybe different from different broker if the gmt offset was not set properly.

Set your parameters as follows (or as preferred):

  • MoneyManagement: Autolot (per capital)

  • LotAutoPreset: 0.01 per 100 (highest risk) or as preferred

  • GMT_Offset: 0 (server time in GMT)

  • MagicNumber: 777 (or any)

  • ZONE: 25

  • ATR: 15

  • ADX: 10

  • SL_POINTS: 25 or 250 (depends on your broker's digit)

  • TP_Points: 50 or 500 (depends on your broker's digit)

  • MagicNumber: 777 (or any)

  • MaxSlippage: 10

  • Hedging: true

Running this EA in strategy tester may be slower than the other EA out there, because this EA have many safety parameters for live trading to prioritize account safety that slowing the strategy tester.
































Quantix Gold Buster Pro – Advanced Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD (H1) Trade gold smarter.   Quantix Gold Buster Pro   is a next-level Forex Expert Advisor designed for   XAUUSD   ( gold ) on the   H1 timeframe —engineered for consistent results even in high-volatility markets. Why Choose Gold Buster Pro?
Thalen Myrr
28
Thalen Myrr 2025.08.04 12:06 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Ericson Jay Torralba
411
Réponse du développeur Ericson Jay Torralba 2025.08.04 14:48
Thanks so much for the honest and detailed feedback! It’s great to hear you appreciate the clean system and built-in risk management. Gold Buster Pro was designed to be steady, smart, and stress-free, not flashy, but reliable. We're continuing to optimize it for long-term performance. Keep us updated on your results, and happy trading!
Répondre à l'avis