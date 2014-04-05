Soul Ripper Oscillator

Deep beneath the surface of price and time… something stirs. The Soul Ripper Oscillator is not just an indicator — it’s a cursed spectral entity that listens to the echoes of past momentum and rips through illusions of trend with unholy precision.

Forged in the shadows of the market abyss, this tool tracks the SoulLine — the raw essence of energy between fast and slow spectral flows — and pits it against the GraveLine, a decaying echo that whispers the truth of lagging sentiment. When the SoulLine breaks through the GraveLine, a spiritual awakening or death spiral begins — signaling a potential rise or fall that no mortal oscillator dares reveal.

Two ghostly pulses haunt the histogram:

  • BloodPulse: a crimson spike from the underworld, signaling aggressive spectral divergence (bearish tension).

  • EctoplasmPulse: a spectral green surge of rising hope — or deceitful calm before chaos (bullish divergence).

Customize your connection to the beyond with:

  • SoulPeriodFast & SoulPeriodSlow to adjust your channel to different spectral frequencies.

  • EchoDepth to tune into older or fresher echoes of the past.

  • GhostWhispers (alerts) that haunt your terminal with eerie popups, sounds, emails, or push notifications — whenever a soul shifts in the market.

You may choose to hide the spectral lines and only follow the pulse of the histogram — but beware… flying blind in the crypt of candles is not for the faint of heart.

Designed for traders who dare to listen between the ticks, the Soul Ripper Oscillator gives you not a signal… but a premonition.


