The Simple Bot

The Simple Bot as the name suggests follows a very simple strategy, which guarantees the bot will work in the long run. The EA uses the below simple philosophy to guarantee profits for the user.

1. Odds of success inversely proportional to size of TP. The EA aims to capture just 250 points in GOLD(XAUUSD) when conditions are met. 

2.  Avoids over-trading, takes utmost one trade per day

3. Only one trade managed at a time

4.  Robust risk management, every trade is protected with a tight SL


Guess what, with this simple philosophy the bot has managed to turn $1K to $1.2M($100 to $790K) in the last 12 months with 80% risk per trade. With 30% risk per trade, the EA converted $1K to $74K in the same time. The max drawdown in the account is equal to the risk percent per trade selected by the user.


Since simplicity is the philosophy of the EA, the prospective buyer need not fear or worry about backtest manipulations or other malpractices that are prevalent in the market these days. 

Specification:

1. Run the EA on M5 timeframe on XAUUSD (GOLD)
2. The default inputs should work, just set fixed lot size or risk % per trade as per your requirements

3. Min deposit as low as $50

4. Set and forget


Backtest:

1. M5 timeframe 

2. 1min OHLC or every tick based on real ticks should give same results

3. From 2024

4. Parameters optimized from 2024


SL and TP are input parameters. Advanced users can optimize/customize values, for even better results. 


Initial price set at $100, price increases by $50 for every 10 copies sold.



