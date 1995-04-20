SNR INTRADAY is a non-repainting support and resistance indicator built for intraday trading.

It automatically projects horizontal levels based on the average daily percentage movement, calculated from over 20 years of historical daily candle data.

The indicator is designed to help you identify high-probability entry zones, target areas, and risk levels that are likely to be reached within the same trading day.





If your broker uses symbols with suffixes (e.g., “XAUUSD.m”, “EURUSD.pro”), the indicator will automatically use default values to ensure compatibility.

All parameters can still be adjusted manually through the settings.





Key Features: