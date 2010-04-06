TradeMngr

TradeManager 1.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 y 5 that streamlines real-time trade management. Through a graphical control panel, you can send market and pending orders, move stop losses to breakeven, and automatically calculate position size based on your risk settings. Below is a comprehensive overview of its features and input parameters.


Key Features

  1. Market Orders & Pending Orders

    • BUY/SELL Buttons: Instantly open long or short positions at market.

    • BUY STOP / SELL STOP / BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT Buttons: Draw interactive horizontal lines on the chart for entry, stop loss, and take profit. Adjust visually, then confirm with “PLACE PENDING ORDER” to submit the pending order.

  2. Risk Management and Auto Lot Sizing

    • RiskType: Choose how the lot size is determined:

      • Lots: Use a fixed lot size ( FixedLots ).

      • Percentage: Calculate lot size as a percentage of account equity or a base amount.

    • AmountForCalculation: Select the base used for risk calculations:

      • CurrentBalance (live account balance)

      • BaseAmount (a fixed value entered in TotalAmountInMoney )

    • RiskPercent: When RiskType=Percentage , specify the percentage of the account to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0 for 1 %).

    • RiskReward: Defines the Risk:Reward ratio. For example, if RiskReward=3.0 and SL is 50 pips, TP will be 150 pips.

    • CalculateAdjustedLotSize: Computes the optimal lot size to risk the specified amount (fixed or percentage), respecting the broker’s minimum/maximum volume rules.

  3. Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

    • StopLoss (in points): If > 0, the EA calculates the SL price as EntryPrice ± StopLoss * _Point .

    • When both StopLoss > 0 and RiskReward > 0 , the TP is computed as EntryPrice ± (StopLoss × RiskReward) × _Point .

    • The EA automatically enforces minimum distance requirements ( SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL and SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ) before sending any order to satisfy broker constraints.

  4. “BREAKEVEN” Button

    • Clicking “BREAKEVEN” loops through all open positions for the current symbol with the specified MagicNumber , then moves each SL to OpenPrice ± 1 pip (depending on BUY or SELL), provided the trade is in profit and meets the broker’s minimum distance.

  5. Quick-Close Buttons

    • CLOSE THIS: Closes all open positions for the current chart’s symbol (filtered by MagicNumber ).

    • CLOSE ALL: Closes all open positions on all symbols (filtered by MagicNumber or closes everything if MagicNumber=0 ).

    • CloseDeletePendingOrders: When set to true , both “CLOSE THIS” and “CLOSE ALL” also delete any pending orders that share the same MagicNumber .

  6. Adjustable Magic Number

    • MagicNumber: Uniquely identifies orders and positions belonging to this EA. Allows running multiple instances of TradeManager on different charts or symbols without interference.

  7. Intuitive Graphical Interface

    • A pop-up panel titled “TradeManager 1.0” appears on the chart with color-coded buttons (red for closes, blue for market orders, fuchsia/blue for pending orders, yellow for breakeven).

    • Pending order setup objects (horizontal lines and labels) are drawn live on the chart; simply drag to adjust prices before confirming the order.


Variable Description Example Value
RiskType    Lot sizing method. Lots = fixed lot; Percentage = percentage of account. Percentage
AmountForCalculation    Base for risk calculation. CurrentBalance = real-time account balance; BaseAmount = fixed amount ( TotalAmountInMoney ). BaseAmount
TotalAmountInMoney    The fixed base amount (in account currency) used for risk calculations when AmountForCalculation=BaseAmount . 100000.0
FixedLots    Fixed lot size (if RiskType=Lots ). 0.05
StopLoss    Stop loss in points for automatic SL and TP calculation (0 = disabled). 200
CloseDeletePendingOrders    If true , the close-buttons will also delete any pending orders; if false , they close only active positions. true
MagicNumber    Unique identifier to tag orders/positions created by this EA. 777665
RiskPercent    Percentage of the account to risk per trade when RiskType=Percentage (1.0 = 1 %). 1.0
RiskReward    Risk:Reward ratio. E.g. 3.0 to target a 1:3 reward. 3.0
PendingOrderOffsetPoints    Initial distance (in points) from the current price for placing BUY/SELL STOP/LIMIT orders. 200


How to Get Started

  1. Installation & Attaching

    • Copy the compiled file TradeManager.ex4  into ...\MQL4\Experts\ .

    • In MetaTrader 4, drag “TradeManager 1.0” onto a chart or right-click → “Expert Advisors” → “Add to Chart”.

  2. Configure Inputs

    • In the Inputs tab of the Properties window, set:

      • RiskType (Lots or Percentage) depending on whether you want fixed lots or percentage-based sizing.

      • AmountForCalculation to choose between using live equity or a fixed base amount ( TotalAmountInMoney ).

      • Adjust RiskPercent , RiskReward , StopLoss , FixedLots , and MagicNumber as needed.

  3. Use the Control Panel

    • BUY/SELL: Open immediate market orders with SL and TP calculated per your settings.

    • BUY STOP / SELL STOP / BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT: Initiate pending order setup, drag the lines on the chart to your desired price levels, and then click “PLACE PENDING ORDER” to send the order.

    • BREAKEVEN: Move the SL of all open positions on this symbol to breakeven (+1 pip) once they are in profit.

    • CLOSE THIS: Close all open positions for the current symbol and (optionally) delete pending orders if CloseDeletePendingOrders=true .

    • CLOSE ALL: Close all open positions on all symbols and (optionally) delete all pending orders.

Benefits of TradeManager 1.0

  • Speed & Precision: Open or close trades with a single click—no need to manually type orders.

  • Integrated Risk Management: Auto-compute position size based on your capital and specified risk.

  • Visual & Interactive: Configure pending orders by dragging lines directly on the chart, viewing SL, TP, and risk information in real time.

  • Multi-Instance Friendly: Use different MagicNumber values to run independent instances of TradeManager on multiple charts or symbols.

  • Broker-Compliant: Automatically respects minimum stop and freeze-level requirements, avoiding order rejections.


