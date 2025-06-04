Gold Volatality SwingAI Pro

GOLD VOLATILITY SWING PRO – Your Ultimate Trading Companion

“The uptrend is your friend, but the downtrend is your opportunity.”

GOLD VOLATILITY SWING PRO is a powerful AI advisor developed for long-term profitability in the gold market. Designed for MetaTrader 5, this AI doesn’t just follow trends—it strategically capitalizes on both upswings and downswings, identifying high-probability swing entries and exits.

Built for serious traders, this system adapts position sizes based on your account balance, ensuring smart risk management throughout the trade lifecycle.

🕒 Must Run on the 30-Minute Time Frame
💼 Minimum Capital Requirement: $5,000
Smart Swing Trading Logic
Volume Adjusted to Account Size
Optimized for Long-Term Gold Volatility

Offered as a 6-month rental, giving you a solid time window to evaluate real performance. No gimmicks—just run the AI for six months and see the results.

Trade smarter. Hold longer. Profit confidently.


