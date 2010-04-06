Algo Box

ALGO BOX – Advanced Day Trading System

ALGO BOX is a powerful day trading indicator designed for serious traders who demand precision and reliability in breakout trading. Combining advanced price action analysis with real-time data, it helps you spot high-probability trades while keeping risk under control.

Why ALGO BOX Stands Out

  • Identify clear, profitable breakout opportunities

  • Reduce false signals for better trade accuracy

  • Track your trading performance with live stats

  • Make smart, data-driven decisions

  • Save time through automated market analysis

  • Professional, easy-to-read visualizations

Key Features

  • Advanced Trading Signals:
    Dynamic breakout detection with smart filters to cut false alerts. Receive instant bullish or bearish breakout notifications and see clear box patterns marking entry and exit zones.

  • Professional Dashboard:
    Monitor live win/loss ratio, signal profitability, spread, and other performance metrics—all in a sleek, modern interface.

  • Customizable Visuals:
    Adjust colors for bullish and bearish patterns, set box transparency, customize arrow signals, and add professional chart annotations.

  • Comprehensive Alerts:
    Get real-time pop-ups, email notices, mobile push notifications, and custom sounds to stay informed no matter where you are.

  • Risk Management Tools:
    Uses dynamic ATR-based calculations and customizable breakout ranges with detailed historical performance tracking.

  • Trade Analysis:
    Automatically track wins/losses, calculate pip values, view performance stats, and visualize trade results.

Perfect For

  • Day traders looking for consistent breakout entries

  • Swing traders seeking clear setups

  • Price action specialists & breakout strategy traders

  • Fund managers and retail traders who want structure and discipline

Fully Customizable

Adapt ALGO BOX to any timeframe or currency pair. Customize alerts, visuals, and performance tracking to match your trading style.

ALGO BOX equips professional traders with a complete, easy-to-use package that powers smarter and more disciplined trading.

Produits recommandés
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ est un indicateur qui trace les lignes de support et de résistance de la journée en utilisant les taux de Fibonacci. Cet indicateur spectaculaire crée jusqu'à 7 niveaux de support et de résistance via Pivot Point en utilisant les taux de Fibonacci. C'est fantastique de voir comment les prix respectent chaque niveau de ce support et de cette résistance, où il est possible de percevoir les points d'entrée/sortie possibles d'une opération. Caractéristiques Jusqu'à 7 niveaux
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Indicateurs
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicateurs
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicateurs
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Indicateurs
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and
FREE
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection:   The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals:   Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Ar
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
PZ Pivot Points
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (10)
Indicateurs
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Modes The indicator
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicateurs
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Indicateurs
This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
Indicateurs
Les motifs harmoniques sont les mieux adaptés pour prédire les points de retournement du marché. Ils offrent un taux de réussite élevé et de nombreuses opportunités de trading en une seule journée de trading. Notre indicateur identifie les motifs harmoniques les plus populaires en se basant sur les principes énoncés dans la littérature sur le trading harmonique. REMARQUES IMPORTANTES : L'indicateur ne repeint pas, ne prend pas de retard (il détecte un motif au point D) et ne redessine pas (le mo
FREE
Virtual Targets
Hoang Van Dien
3.83 (6)
Indicateurs
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicateurs
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
TreendLines
Sajjad Karimi
Indicateurs
''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
FREE
Railway Tracks Pattern
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicateurs
Railway Tracks Pattern — Reversal Pattern Indicator Railway Tracks Pattern is an indicator that automatically detects a powerful two-candle reversal pattern on the chart. It looks for two candles with opposite directions (bullish and bearish), similar in size, and with minimal wicks — a clear sign of momentum shift. How it works: The first candle is strong and directional. The second candle moves in the opposite direction and is of similar size. Both candles have small shadows (wicks). The
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicateurs
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicateurs
Bienvenue dans notre   modèle de vague de prix   MT4 -- (modèle ABCD) --     Le modèle ABCD est un modèle de trading puissant et largement utilisé dans le monde de l'analyse technique. Il s'agit d'un modèle de prix harmonique que les commerçants utilisent pour identifier les opportunités potentielles d'achat et de vente sur le marché. Avec le modèle ABCD, les traders peuvent anticiper les mouvements de prix potentiels et prendre des décisions éclairées sur le moment d'entrer et de sortir des t
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur d'information sera utile pour ceux qui veulent toujours être au courant de la situation actuelle du compte. L'indicateur affiche des données telles que le profit en points, en pourcentage et en devise, ainsi que le spread pour la paire actuelle et le temps jusqu'à la fermeture de la barre sur la période actuelle. VERSIONMT5 -   Des indicateurs plus utiles Il existe plusieurs options pour placer la ligne d'information sur le graphique : À droite du prix (passe derrière le prix) ;
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicateurs
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
Utilitaires
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro est un système de trading automatisé conçu pour MetaTrader 4. Il utilise les niveaux de prix basés sur Fibonacci, combinés à une analyse des tendances et des structures, pour définir les points d'entrée et de sortie. L'EA prend en charge les positions longues et courtes et intègre des paramètres de gestion des risques. Fonctionnalités principales : • Utilise la logique de retracement et d'extension de Fibonacci pour tracer les points d'entrée, SL et TP. • Ta
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicateurs
Vue d’ensemble de l’indicateur Aroon Classic L’indicateur Aroon Classic est un outil technique qui identifie quantitativement l’apparition et la persistance des tendances sur un graphique. Il utilise deux lignes — « Aroon Up » et « Aroon Down » — pour afficher la force de la tendance et les points de retournement dans une plage de 0 à 100. Une valeur élevée de Aroon Up indique une forte tendance haussière, tandis qu’une valeur élevée de Aroon Down indique une forte tendance baissière. Principale
FREE
WH DrawFib Pro MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Êtes-vous fatigué de dessiner manuellement les niveaux de Fibonacci sur vos graphiques ? Êtes-vous à la recherche d'un moyen pratique et efficace d'identifier les principaux niveaux de support et de résistance dans votre trading ? Cherchez pas plus loin!   Présentation de DrawFib Pro, l'indicateur ultime de MetaTrader 4 qui effectue automatiquement   les niveaux   d'ibonacci       en s'appuyant sur vos graphiques et fournit des alertes en temps opportun lorsque ces niveaux sont dépassés. Avec Dr
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicateurs
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicateur Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe est un outil puissant conçu pour les traders cherchant à obtenir des informations approfondies sur le comportement du marché en identifiant les zones clés de prix où les participants importants accumulent des ordres. Ces zones, connues
Plus de l'auteur
Range Break
Kanene Katongo
5 (2)
Experts
Range Breaker EA – Smart Breakout Trading with Adaptive Cost Averaging Range Breaker EA is a fully automated trading robot designed to capitalize on breakouts from custom time-based price ranges. Perfect for traders seeking to automate breakout strategies and capitalize on volatility during key market sessions. Key Features Custom Time-Based Range Detection Set your own start and end times for precise detection of price highs and lows, identifying optimal breakout points. Flexible Trade Modes
FREE
Range Breaker MT5
Kanene Katongo
Experts
Range Breaker EA – Effortless Breakout Trading Range Breaker EA is an automated trading tool that helps you catch powerful price breakouts—no manual work needed. Just set your times and preferences, and let the EA do the hard work. NOTE: CURRENT SETTINGS WORK BEST ON XAUUSD ..  OTHER SET FILES WILL BE PROVIDED AFTER PURCHASE Key Features Time-Based Breakouts Pick start and end times to set your trading window. The EA waits for price to move outside this range, then opens a trade. Simple Trade C
Neurotech MT5
Kanene Katongo
Experts
Neurotech EA — Harness Profits with Intelligent Pattern Recognition and Adaptive Trading Strategies! Neurotech EA   is a cutting-edge, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader that leverages advanced intelligent pattern recognition to analyze market behavior and execute high-probability trades. Built for traders seeking a smart, adaptive solution, Neurotech EA dynamically adjusts its trading approach to evolving market conditions, aiming to maximize profits while managing risk effe
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis