Trend Follower 1

This indicator consists of three key components: an upper band, a lower band, and a middle line. A buy signal is generated when the price closes above the upper band, indicating strong bullish momentum and a potential trend continuation. Conversely, a sell signal occurs when the price closes below the lower band, signaling bearish strength and a possible downward move.

The middle line serves as a dynamic support or resistance level, often used for retests and re-entry opportunities. When price retraces to the middle line and bounces back in the direction of the trend, traders may consider additional entries to maximize gains while staying within the dominant market movement.

This indicator is commonly used in volatility-based strategies and is particularly effective in trending markets.