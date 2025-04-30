Currency Switcher Indicator





The "Currency Switcher" indicator is designed for MetaTrader 4 and allows users to quickly switch between different currency pairs and other trading instruments directly from the chart window. This indicator creates a series of buttons on the chart, each associated with a specific trading symbol. Users can click on these buttons to change the current chart symbol.





Key Features





- **Symbol Categories**: The indicator supports various symbol categories, including Major Pairs, Minor Pairs, Exotic Pairs, Metals, Commodity, Crypto and Indices.

- **Configurable Buttons**: Users can configure the appearance and position of the buttons, including color, size, and spacing between buttons.

- **Dynamic Update**: The buttons are dynamically updated based on the selected symbol category.

- **Visual Feedback**: The button of the currently displayed symbol on the chart changes color to provide visual feedback to the user.





Utility





This indicator is useful for traders who want a quick and visual way to switch between different trading instruments without navigating through the MetaTrader 4 platform menus.