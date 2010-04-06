Candle Timer Indicator is a custom tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) trading platform. Its primary purpose is to display a moving timer on the chart, indicating the remaining time before the current candle closes. This feature is particularly useful for traders who need precise tracking of candle closing times for their technical analysis strategies.

My indicators for free. I only ask that leave your feedback to help me improve them or as a thank you. Have a good trade!

Dynamic Color Change:

The timer's default color is set to White, but it changes in red at last 10 seconds before the candle closes





Continuous Updates:

The indicator continuously calculates the remaining time and updates the display in the format mm:ss.

The chart is forcefully redrawn to keep the timer synchronized with the candle in real-time.











