Open Market level Analyzer
- Utilitaires
- Tevon R Gardiner
- Version: 2.0
This tool identifies opportunitie levels by tracking where significant orders are being filled in the market and monitors key price levels where institutional orders cluster, providing you with valuable insights into market structure and potential reversal points.
✨ Key Features:
📊 Smart Level Detection
• Automatically identifies significant price levels where orders are being filled
• Tracks both touch and rejection points to validate level strength
• MergFully Customizable • Adjustable analysis periods • Fine-tune touch and rejection parameters • Customize visual properties • Set your preferred volatility thresholds
es nearby levels to prevent clustering and noise
• Real-time strength calculation based on market interaction 📈 Advanced Volatility Analysis
• Dynamic volatility-based filtering system • Three-tier classification (High/Medium/Low)
• Color-coded levels based on volatility intensity
• Customizable volatility thresholds
Real-Time Alerts
• Instant notifications when price approaches key levels
• Multiple alert options (Sound/Popup/Push)
• Configurable alert distances
• Option for one-time or continuous alerts
Key Benefits:
• Identify potential support and resistance levels
• Spot institutional order clusters
• Validate your trading decisions
• Improve entry and exit timing
• Reduce false breakout trades