Local Trade Copie4

The Local Copier EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to synchronize trading positions between a master account and a slave account, operating in either Master or Slave mode.

Key Features:

  • Master Mode:
    In Master mode, the EA monitors open positions and stores relevant trade details. These details include symbol, volume, stop loss, take profit, and position type, which are used for synchronization.

  • Slave Mode:
    In Slave mode, the EA replicates the positions from the master account onto the slave account. It opens new positions, modifies existing ones, and ensures that stop loss and take profit levels match the master account’s settings. Positions are continuously monitored to ensure synchronization, and if any positions are closed on the master account, they are also closed on the slave.

  • Position Synchronization:
    The EA checks the slave account for existing positions and compares them to those of the master account. If discrepancies are found, such as differing stop loss or take profit levels, the EA modifies the positions on the slave to match the master. If a position is not found on the slave but exists on the master, the EA will open a new position with the same details.

Usage:

  • The EA can be run in Master mode (to send position data) or Slave mode (to receive and replicate positions).
  • In Master mode, the EA monitors open positions and prepares them for copying.
  • In Slave mode, the EA receives position details from the master account and replicates them, keeping the slave account synchronized.


