Donchian Scanner Signals Indicator

The Donchian Scanner Signals Indicator with is a powerful tool designed for traders operating in the financial market using the Metatrader 4 platform. This indicator combines the popular Donchian Channels strategy with advanced signalization and real-time alert features, providing a clear view of potential entry and exit points in a financial asset.

Key Features:

  1. Donchian Channels Visualization: The indicator graphically displays Donchian Channels on the price chart. These channels are formed using the highest and lowest price during a specific period, usually user-configured.

  2. Price-indicator lines crossovers: The indicator distinctly highlights price crosses with Donchian Channel levels. When the price crosses above the upper Donchian Channel, a bullish signal is generated, indicating a potential buying opportunity. Conversely, when the price crosses below the lower Donchian Channel, a bearish signal is generated, suggesting a potential selling opportunity. It also shows the midline crossings.

  3. Signal Dashboard: The indicator incorporates a signal dashboard at the left upper corner of the chart. This dashboard provides a quick view of signals generated in selected instruments and timeframes. Each signal is displayed with a color change in the corresponding cell and with a label indicating whether the event is bullish or bearish.

  4. Real-Time Alerts: To keep traders informed even when they're not actively watching the platform, the indicator is equipped with real-time alert functions. Users can set up customized alerts to receive audible, visual, or email notifications when cross signals are generated. This enables efficient trade management and the opportunity to act swiftly based on market conditions.

  5. Advanced Customization: Traders can personalize the indicator's appearance according to their preferences by adjusting the colors of channels, signals, and alerts to match their trading style.

In summary, the Donchian Channels Scanner Indicator with Cross Signals, Signal Dashboard, and Real-Time Alerts for Metatrader 4 offers a blend of analytical and functional tools that assist traders in identifying trading opportunities based on Donchian Channels principles. Whether for novice or experienced traders, this indicator can be a valuable addition to their toolkit, enabling them to make informed and timely decisions in the financial markets.

However, it should be noted that this is not an all-in-one system. It is just a trading tool that should be used in conjunction with others to get a clear view of the market.

The parameters that can be configured in the indicator are the following:

  • Donchian channel period (default value: 20): This parameter allows to indicate the number of periods used in the calculation of the Donchian channels
  • Display Donchian channels signals (default value: false): With this parameter the trader indicates if he wants the indicator to show graphic signals where there were crosses of the channel lines.
  • Upper Line Bullish Crossover (default value: green): It allows the trader to choose the color that marks the bullish crossovers of the upper line.
  • Lower Line Bullish Crossover(default value: red) It allows the trader to choose the color that marks the bearish crossovers of the lower line.
  • Bullish Middline Crossover (default value: skyblue) It allows the trader to choose the color that marks the bullish crossovers of the middle line.
  • Bearish Middline Crossover (default value: orange) It allows the trader to choose the color that marks the bearish crossovers of the middle line.
  • Display Donchian channel signals dashboard (default value: false): Here we choose if we want the indicator to show the signals dashboard.
  • List of Markets (Instruments): Here the trader indicates the markets or currency pairs in which he wishes to calculate the Donchian channels values and its signals. You can add as many pairs as the broker offers on the platform. By default, the indicator shows EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURJPY and GBPJPY pairs.
  • List of Time Frames: In this parameter we can indicate in which time frames we want to calculate the Donchian channels and its signals for each currency pair. We can aggregate all the time frames that MT4 offers. By default, the indicator displays frames M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 and W1. 
  • Use Donchian channels filters (default value: false): Through this parameter we can indicate if we want the signals to be filtered by indicators such as moving averages or the RSI.
  • Select the MA Type (default value: Simple): For the first filter we can select the type of moving average (SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA)
  • RSI Oscillator Period (default value: Simpe): It is the period of the RSI oscillator that is going to be used as a filter for the Donchian channel signals.
  • Stochastic Oscillator Kline Period (Default value: 14): It allows to indicate the number of periods used in the calculation of the stochastic line.
  • Stochastic Oscillator Dline Period (Default value: 3): This parameter allows to indicate the calculation period of the oscillator signal line.
  • Stochastic oscillator slowing period (Default value: 3): This parameter controls the internal smoothing of the Kline line.
  • Email Alerts: With this parameter the trader can activate the sending of signal alerts via email.
  • Push Notifications: With this parameter we can activate signal push notifications on mobile devices.
  • Sound Alerts: This parameter is to activate sound signal alerts.

-To add new currency pairs in Markets, we write the symbol of the pair, for example XAUUSD, without the “/” symbol and separated by a comma (no spaces).

-Donchian channel line crossing signals are shown by changes in the color of the dashboard boxes. When the price crosses the upper line, the cell turns green, when the price crosses the lower line, the cell color changes to red, and when the middle line crosses, the color changes to light blue or orange.



Plus de l'auteur
Engulfing Candlestick Pattern Detector for MT4
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicateurs
The Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Pattern Screener for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool designed for traders looking to identify key reversal patterns in the financial markets. This indicator scans price charts for bullish and bearish engulfing patterns, which signal potential trend reversals. Key Features: Real-time Scanning : Continuously analyzes price data to provide instant alerts when engulfing patterns are detected. Customizable Settings : Allows users to adjust parameters to fit their tra
FREE
Bandas de Fibonacci Para Metatrader 4
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicateurs
Indicador de Bandas de Fibonacci para Metatrader 4 . Este indicador funciona de forma similar a las conocidas Bandas de Bollinger clásicas, pero en lugar de usar la desviación estándar para trazar las bandas usa números de Fibonacci y el ATR (Average True Range). Puede usarse para trazar niveles de soporte y resistencia que pueden emplearse en sistemas de scalping de corto plazo y swing trading.  Las bandas del indicador son calculadas de la siguiente forma: Línea central : Media móvil de n peri
FREE
RSI Signals Indicator of RSI Oscillator
Raul Canessa Castameda
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RSI Signals is a simple dashboard type indicator that displays the values of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillator on various instruments and time frames chosen by the user. In addition, it can be configured by the trader to show signals when the RSI is in an overbought/oversold condition, when it crosses these levels or when it crosses the 50 level, which is important in some strategies. It is simple and easy to set up. By itself, it should not be used as a trading system since RSI signa
Moving Average Crossovers Dashboard for MT4
Raul Canessa Castameda
4 (1)
Indicateurs
The   Moving Average Crossover Dashboard indicator   is a technical tool that displays the crossovers of 2 selected moving averages on the price chart indicating whether it is a bullish or bearish crossover. In addition, as its name indicates, it shows a signal dashboard that indicates in which market and time frame a crossover of the two moving averages occurs. In the setting window the user can select the markets and time frames that can be displayed on the dashboard. You also have the option
Magic MA Moving Averages for MT4
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicateurs
The Magic MA Moving Average Indicator is a market analysis tool that has more than 30 types of moving averages that the trader can use to gauge the market trend. Among the types of moving averages that the trader can visualize are the most common MAs (SMA, EMA and SMMA), adaptive moving averages such as FRAMA and KAMA and other MAs based on innovative calculation and analysis methods such as LSMA, ZLEMA and others. The indicator is designed to display all these moving averages on a single cha
Stochastic Signals Dashboard For MT4
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicateurs
Stochastic Signals is a simple dashboard type indicator that displays the values of the stochastic oscillator on various instruments and time frames chosen by the user. The stochastic is usually used in many trading strategies, especially in countertrend systems when the price reaches overbought/oversold conditions. In addition, this indicator can be configured by the trader to show signals when the stochastic oscillator is in an overbought/oversold condition, when it crosses these levels or whe
ADX Analyzer Board Indicator
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicateurs
ADX Analyzer is a simple dashboard type indicator that displays the values of the ADX oscillator on multiple instruments and time frames chosen by the trader. The ADX is a trend strength indicator that is usually used in many trading strategies, especially in trend following systems, as a filter that indicates when the price has a strong bullish or bearish trend. This indicator and its dashboard can be configured to show signals when the ADX detects a strong bullish/bearish trend, when a strong
Williams R Scanner Indicator
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicateurs
Williams R Scanner Indicator is a technical tool for Metatrader 4 designed to display a simple dashboard showing the values of the Williams %R oscillator across multiple markets and time frames of the trader's choosing. The dashboard also shows when the Williams %R indicator reaches an overbought or oversold condition which may precede market reversals. The trader also has the option of viewing signal alerts on the platform that indicate when the Williams %R has made a bullish or bearish cross
MA Trend Following Indicador 2 Timeframes
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicateurs
MA Trend Following Indicator for MT4 is a simple technical analysis tool designed to follow the trend in any currency pair chosen by the trader by combining 3 moving averages on two different time frames, one long term and one short term.  It basically provides a bullish or bearish signal when the moving averages on one time frame align with the moving averages on a different time frame to have a confluence signal. The indicator is presented as a screener with multiple currency pairs (that th
Mean Reversal Screener Indicator
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicateurs
The Mean Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a custom technical tool that identifies when the market reaches an n-period high or low, signaling potential mean reversion opportunities. Acting as a versatile screener, this indicator enables traders to detect n-period highs/lows across any selected timeframe and market offered by the broker, making it highly adaptable for multi-market or multi-timeframe analysis. Additionally, the Mean Reversal Indicator offers optional signal filters, including
RSI Screener Indicator for Metatrader 5
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicateurs
RSI Screener for MT5 is a simple dashboard-type indicator that displays the RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillator values on different instruments and time frames chosen by the user. In addition, it can be configured by the trader to show signals when the RSI is in overbought/oversold condition, when it crosses these levels or when it crosses the 50 level, which is important in some strategies. It is simple and easy to configure. On its own, it should not be used as a trading system since RSI
