Traderanger

The indicator is designed to display key price ranges on the graph and analysis of market dynamics within the established limits. It uses the parameter Period = 1200, which means the calculation of data based on 1200 candles or bars to form and display the range. This period is suitable for long -term trends and allows you to identify important levels of support and resistance.

The Alert = True function activates a sound or visual notice when reached the price of the boundaries of the range or when the key levels are broken, which helps traders quickly respond to important changes in the market. The indicator can be used to track consolidation or search for entry/output points depending on the current trend.

Main functions:

  • The allocation of an important price range for a period of 1200 bars.
  • Alerts with a breakdown of the boundaries of the zone, which increases the efficiency of market monitoring.
  • Support for both trend strategies and strategies based on support/resistance levels.

The indicator is ideal for those who prefer to analyze long -term movements and important price levels.


To increase accuracy and more detailed work with short -term changes in the market, the indicator is recommended to be used in combination with additional tools of a smaller period.

Finec5
Anna Zemtseva
Indicateurs
The FineK5 indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps traders identify trends and entry points into the market. It combines several elements, including moving averages and support/resistance levels, to help them assess market movements more accurately. Key Features: Trend Lines: The indicator displays major trends using colored lines, helping traders visually determine the market direction. Support and Resistance Levels: The indicators highlighted on the chart help identify key levels w
