Pro Arbitrage EA MT4

Pro Arbitrage EA trades based on Arbitrage Strategy. The strategy is like a scalping technology but on three cross currency pairs at the same time. Each trade basket involves three pairs (all open at the same time) and they will close at once when any desired profit reaches. The strategy has no SL technically because all opened currencies are hedged. SL can happen if high slippages on order execution on the broker side. So the strategy is one of the safest ones in the world.


MT4 Limitation :

This is a multicurrency EA. MT4 strategy tester does not support such EAs. So for testing, you can use the MT5 version. The strategy of both EAs are the same and you can use MT4 based on the test results of MT5.


Using the EA :

Using the EA is simple as a Plug and Play. No need to have a specific knowledge on the bots adjustment. You can use all default values for the start.


Trading Strategy :

This EA trades based on Triangular Arbitrage. Triangular arbitrage (also referred to as cross currency arbitrage or three-point arbitrage) is the act of exploiting an arbitrage opportunity resulting from a pricing discrepancy among three different currencies in the foreign exchange market. A triangular arbitrage strategy involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. During the second trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned with the implicit cross exchange rate. A profitable trade is only possible if there exist market imperfections.

The EA analyzes all 56 combinations every time and enters one best combination if the conditions meet.

More details and examples.


Inputs :

  • Symbols for trade (6Character with comma) : All your desired trading symbols. Maximum 28 major and cross pairs. At least 3 pairs needed.
  • Prefix of symbols : If symbols have prefix on your trading account, input the prefix here.
  • Suffix of symbols :  If symbols have suffix on your trading account, input the suffix here.
  • Volume Percent (1~100) : 100 means maximum possible trading volume on the account. EA calculates this volume automatically based on the account balance, account leverage and trading symbols. Because the trades are hedged, there is no risk if you input 100 here.
  • Delta to Start Trade (Points) : The discrepancy in points between pairs to enter the trade.
  • Delta to Close Positions (Points) :   The discrepancy in points between pairs to exit the trade.
  • Start Time (HH:MM) : Time to start trading
  • End Time (HH:MM) : Time to stop trading
  • Magic Number


Trading Tips :

MT5 can execute trades faster than MT4. So it is better to use the MT5 version.

For this EA, the real results can be different than tester because of some limitations applied on some brokers for this type of trading. So for the start, use smaller deposits and if the results can not satisfy you, please change your broker.

Using a VPS is needed for better results.



