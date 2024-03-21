AI Powered Price Clustering
- Thomas Bradley Butler
- Version: 5.20
- Mise à jour: 28 mars 2024
- Activations: 5
UPDATED VERSION INCORPERATES FIBONACCI FOR BETTER LEVELS
AI Powered Price Clustering" is a custom indicator that integrates k means and Fibonacci. This powerful tool provides traders with valuable insights into price clustering patterns, facilitating more informed trading decisions.
How it works:
With "AI Powered Price Clustering," traders gain access to:
- A K means algorithm for precise analysis of price clustering patterns.
- Identification of key Fibonacci levels and centroids for enhanced technical analysis.
- Real-time updates and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities.
- Customization options to tailor the indicator to individual preferences and trading styles.
- Seamless integration with the MetaTrader 4 platform, ensuring a familiar and user-friendly experience.
Technical Description:
-
Data Collection and Preprocessing:
- The indicator collects historical price data, including open, high, low, and close prices, from MetaTrader 4.
- It preprocesses the data, extracting relevant features and transforming it into a suitable format for AI analysis.
-
Clustering Analysis:
- Utilizes AI clustering algorithms to identify patterns of clustered price levels.
- Groups data points based on similarity metrics to determine clusters.
-
Fibonacci Levels and Centroids Calculation:
- Calculates Fibonacci levels based on the time frame price data.
- Determines central price
- Computes next level Fibonacci levels
- Calculates centroids for clustering analysis based on selected Fibonacci levels.
-
Visualization and Real-Time Updates:
- Visualizes identified clusters and centroids on the price chart, with clusters represented as horizontal lines.
- Continuously monitors market data, providing real-time updates to ensure accurate analysis.
How to Use:
-
Analysis:
- Analyze price clustering patterns and Fibonacci levels displayed on the price chart.
- Use identified centroids as reference points for technical analysis and trading decisions.
Overall, "AI Powered Price Clustering" empowers traders with cutting-edge AI technology, facilitating comprehensive analysis of price clustering patterns and Fibonacci levels for enhanced trading strategies.
