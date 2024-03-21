UPDATED VERSION INCORPERATES FIBONACCI FOR BETTER LEVELS

AI Powered Price Clustering" is a custom indicator that integrates k means and Fibonacci. This powerful tool provides traders with valuable insights into price clustering patterns, facilitating more informed trading decisions.

How it works:

With "AI Powered Price Clustering," traders gain access to:

A K means algorithm for precise analysis of price clustering patterns.

Identification of key Fibonacci levels and centroids for enhanced technical analysis.

Real-time updates and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities.

Customization options to tailor the indicator to individual preferences and trading styles.

Seamless integration with the MetaTrader 4 platform, ensuring a familiar and user-friendly experience.

Technical Description:

Data Collection and Preprocessing: The indicator collects historical price data, including open, high, low, and close prices, from MetaTrader 4.

It preprocesses the data, extracting relevant features and transforming it into a suitable format for AI analysis. Clustering Analysis: Utilizes AI clustering algorithms to identify patterns of clustered price levels.

Groups data points based on similarity metrics to determine clusters. Fibonacci Levels and Centroids Calculation: Calculates Fibonacci levels based on the time frame price data.

Determines central price

Computes next level Fibonacci levels

Calculates centroids for clustering analysis based on selected Fibonacci levels. Visualization and Real-Time Updates: Visualizes identified clusters and centroids on the price chart, with clusters represented as horizontal lines.

Continuously monitors market data, providing real-time updates to ensure accurate analysis.

How to Use:

Analysis: Analyze price clustering patterns and Fibonacci levels displayed on the price chart.

Use identified centroids as reference points for technical analysis and trading decisions.

Overall, "AI Powered Price Clustering" empowers traders with cutting-edge AI technology, facilitating comprehensive analysis of price clustering patterns and Fibonacci levels for enhanced trading strategies.















































































































