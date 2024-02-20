TG Multi Timeframe Moving Average MT4

TG MTF MA MT5  is designed to display a multi-timeframe moving average (MA) on any chart timeframe while allowing users to specify and view the MA values from a particular timeframe across all timeframes. This functionality enables users to focus on the moving average of a specific timeframe without switching charts. By isolating the moving average values of a specific timeframe across all timeframes, users can gain insights into the trend dynamics and potential trading opportunities without switching between charts frequently.


Features:
  • The indicator calculates and displays a moving average based on user-defined parameters across multiple timeframes simultaneously.
  • Multiple display modes INTERPOLATION or STEP


Parameters

  1. TimeFrame: An enumeration of timeframes that allows users to specify the timeframe for the moving average calculation. Traders can choose from different timeframes such as M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1.
  2. Period: An integer value representing the period for the moving average calculation. This parameter determines the number of bars used to calculate the moving average.
  3. Method: An enumeration of moving average methods that specifies the algorithm used to calculate the moving average. Traders can choose from methods such as Simple Moving Average (MODE_SMA), Exponential Moving Average (MODE_EMA), Smoothed Moving Average (MODE_SMMA), and Linear Weighted Moving Average (MODE_LWMA).
  4. AppliedPrice: An enumeration of applied prices that defines which price data is used in the moving average calculation. Traders can choose from applied prices such as Close price, Open price, High price, Low price, Median price, Typical price, and Weighted close price.
  5. DrawMode: An enumeration of drawing styles that determines how the indicator is visually represented on the chart. Traders can choose from different drawing modes such as steps  or linear interpolation/slope


Developer Features

Developers can utilize the described indicator in the following manner:
By accessing the buffer with index 0, developers gain access to the main buffer values of the indicator. They can implement the indicator using the iCustom function in MQL4, as shown below: 

double mtfMaValue = iCustom(
                     NULL,//Symbol
                     0,//Timeframe
                     "TG_MTF_MA",//FolderPath(Filename)
                     //Indicator input parameters
                     PERIOD_H4,//Timeframe
                     14,//Ma Period
                     MODE_SMA,//Ma Method
                     PRICE_CLOSE,//Ma Applied Price
                     //
                     0, //Index Buffer
                     100 //Shift
                  );


Avis
toltec913
36
toltec913 2024.11.06 17:53 
 

Works as advertised. Thanks.

Works as advertised. Thanks.

