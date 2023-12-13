OverPower MT5
- Version: 4.2
- Mise à jour: 22 août 2024
- Activations: 8
InrexEA DB is an innovative database solution primarily built using the powerful Python programming language. It surpasses the constraints of traditional MQL4 and MQL5 codes, providing enhanced functionality and performance. InrexEA DB efficiently manages trading data and integrates advanced machine learning algorithms, offering a dynamic and data-driven trading experience for users.
Kindly Reminder: This trading robot is ideal for traders who question backtesting results and favor a dynamic, data-driven approach to trading. It's suitable for both novices and experienced traders seeking a dependable, versatile automated trading system.
Project OverPower: OverPower is a state-of-the-art, fully automatic forex trading program equipped with martingale strategy, utilizing the latest in Machine Learning and quantum computing technology. It leverages Open AI technology to analyze extensive data, including foreign exchange markets, to forecast future price movements.
Users must acquire correct settings, which are continually updated with the latest information. OverPower uses vector machine learning to process and analyze vast historical data, efficiently recognizing market patterns. Quantum computing enhances the system's performance in market data analysis and optimal strategy identification.
OpenEA employs advanced Open AI models, like GPT-4, to analyze unstructured data such as news, sentiments, and language, boosting prediction accuracy. The system autonomously executes trades, making informed decisions based on its analysis. A robust risk management strategy is in place to minimize potential losses, ensuring trades align with market trends.
Instruction: For guidance on OverPower's instruction and installation, please contact us.
Signals : via my bio
Our Direction for OverPower: We prioritize quality over quantity. Excessive users adopting the same strategy may lead to market saturation and reduced effectiveness. To preserve product quality, we may halt new license sales anytime. This strategy ensures OverPower remains effective for traders as markets evolve.
Parameters:
- UseautoLotSize: Each USD opens 0.01
- Hidden dynamic trailing Stop with breakeven style
- GBPUSD
- 2K USD to start (Min 1K)
- 1:500 leverage
Additional Features:
- Adaptable trading strategy
- 50-75 trades per day
- Compatible with any prefix/suffix
- Dynamic, customizable, no .set file required
- Exclusive to MQL market, for MetaTrader
- Suitable for any timeframe
- Comprehensive analysis tools: broker quotes, sentiment, heat maps, swap rates, news filters, data mining
- Dual-algorithm for optimized trading
- Weekly profit doubling target
- Ideal for prop firm challenges, verification, and funded accounts
- Recommended capital: 2000 USD
- Chart timeframe: M1
Conclusion: OverPower, through reverse thinking, crafts superior strategies, allowing machines to autonomously learn trading. It addresses traders' queries about success potential in trading. OverPower is designed to capitalize on market momentum, identifying optimal trading times outside of breakout patterns. Let OverPower guide you to success.
