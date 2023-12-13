OverPower MT5

5
The OP Trading Robot, a cutting-edge development by OpenEA, is a fully automated 4th generation InrexEA DB system designed to excel in the dynamic forex market. Leveraging advanced algorithms, this robot is adept at learning from market trends, particularly focusing on the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs. Drawing inspiration from the best features of the retired Ea YOLO Diamond Hands, it offers enhanced trade quality protection. Remarkably versatile, the OverPower Trading Robot is compatible with any type of trading account, including those used by proprietary trading firms(Prop Firm Challenge, Verification, Funded Accounts). Its robust design and privacy-focused execution make it an ideal choice for both professional and casual traders seeking a reliable and sophisticated trading solution.

InrexEA DB is an innovative database solution primarily built using the powerful Python programming language. It surpasses the constraints of traditional MQL4 and MQL5 codes, providing enhanced functionality and performance. InrexEA DB efficiently manages trading data and integrates advanced machine learning algorithms, offering a dynamic and data-driven trading experience for users.

Kindly Reminder: This trading robot is ideal for traders who question backtesting results and favor a dynamic, data-driven approach to trading. It's suitable for both novices and experienced traders seeking a dependable, versatile automated trading system.

Project OverPower: OverPower is a state-of-the-art, fully automatic forex trading program equipped with martingale strategy, utilizing the latest in Machine Learning and quantum computing technology. It leverages Open AI technology to analyze extensive data, including foreign exchange markets, to forecast future price movements.

Users must acquire correct settings, which are continually updated with the latest information. OverPower uses vector machine learning to process and analyze vast historical data, efficiently recognizing market patterns. Quantum computing enhances the system's performance in market data analysis and optimal strategy identification.

OpenEA employs advanced Open AI models, like GPT-4, to analyze unstructured data such as news, sentiments, and language, boosting prediction accuracy. The system autonomously executes trades, making informed decisions based on its analysis. A robust risk management strategy is in place to minimize potential losses, ensuring trades align with market trends.

Instruction: For guidance on OverPower's instruction and installation, please contact us.

Signals : via my bio

Our Direction for OverPower: We prioritize quality over quantity. Excessive users adopting the same strategy may lead to market saturation and reduced effectiveness. To preserve product quality, we may halt new license sales anytime. This strategy ensures OverPower remains effective for traders as markets evolve.

Parameters:

  • UseautoLotSize: Each USD opens 0.01
  • Hidden dynamic trailing Stop with breakeven style
  • GBPUSD
  • 2K USD to start (Min 1K)
  • 1:500 leverage

Additional Features:

  • Adaptable trading strategy
  • 50-75 trades per day
  • Compatible with any prefix/suffix
  • Dynamic, customizable, no .set file required
  • Exclusive to MQL market, for MetaTrader
  • Suitable for any timeframe
  • Comprehensive analysis tools: broker quotes, sentiment, heat maps, swap rates, news filters, data mining
  • Dual-algorithm for optimized trading
  • Weekly profit doubling target
  • Ideal for prop firm challenges, verification, and funded accounts
  • Recommended capital: 2000 USD
  • Chart timeframe: M1

Conclusion: OverPower, through reverse thinking, crafts superior strategies, allowing machines to autonomously learn trading. It addresses traders' queries about success potential in trading. OverPower is designed to capitalize on market momentum, identifying optimal trading times outside of breakout patterns. Let OverPower guide you to success.


İncelemeler 1
JMAURICIO5675
24
JMAURICIO5675 2024.01.02 15:29 
 

Great Support

HONG111057
32
HONG111057 2023.12.26 19:45 
 

对于Huson和InrexEA的产品，我始终体验到了稳定的盈利和迅速的客服支持。这些产品的可靠性和效率令人印象深刻，无论何时需要帮助，他们的支持团队都能快速响应并提供有效的解决方案。总体而言，这些产品为我的需求提供了出色的满足度，强烈推荐给寻求高效和稳定性的用户

Alexander Seidel
923
Alexander Seidel 2023.12.18 13:51 
 

Traumhafter Support!!! Alle Fragen und Probleme wurden SOFORT geklärt. Ich bin sehr gespannt auf die Ergebnisse welche ich erzielen werde.

Kurzes UPDATE nach 6 Wochen Nutzung: Der EA wird ständig weiter entwickelt und besitzt eine völlig andere erfrischende Art an den Handel heran zu gehen. Bisher bin ich mit ALLEM sehr zufrieden!!! Vielen Dank für Deine Arbeit Huson !!

toshi
626
toshi 2024.12.25 16:44 
 

Yuen Pak Hei
647
Yuen Pak Hei 2024.01.23 12:59 
 

leung sing
94
leung sing 2024.01.23 04:50 
 

ELJ2004
19
ELJ2004 2024.01.07 17:58 
 

JMAURICIO5675
24
JMAURICIO5675 2024.01.02 15:29 
 

Great Support

Isaac Leihy
309
Isaac Leihy 2023.12.27 18:32 
 

trandingninja
20
trandingninja 2023.12.27 17:33 
 

Kostolany H
338
Kostolany H 2023.12.27 16:07 
 

[Silindi] 2023.12.26 21:45 
 

HONG111057
32
HONG111057 2023.12.26 19:45 
 

对于Huson和InrexEA的产品，我始终体验到了稳定的盈利和迅速的客服支持。这些产品的可靠性和效率令人印象深刻，无论何时需要帮助，他们的支持团队都能快速响应并提供有效的解决方案。总体而言，这些产品为我的需求提供了出色的满足度，强烈推荐给寻求高效和稳定性的用户

220072256
4591
220072256 2023.12.26 08:45 
 

hungnq1992
1476
hungnq1992 2023.12.24 13:43 
 

dennisyung2023
274
dennisyung2023 2023.12.23 14:46 
 

Alexander Seidel
923
Alexander Seidel 2023.12.18 13:51 
 

Traumhafter Support!!! Alle Fragen und Probleme wurden SOFORT geklärt. Ich bin sehr gespannt auf die Ergebnisse welche ich erzielen werde.

Kurzes UPDATE nach 6 Wochen Nutzung: Der EA wird ständig weiter entwickelt und besitzt eine völlig andere erfrischende Art an den Handel heran zu gehen. Bisher bin ich mit ALLEM sehr zufrieden!!! Vielen Dank für Deine Arbeit Huson !!

Inrexea Limited
21096
Geliştiriciden yanıt Yip Sin Hang 2023.12.18 13:52
Keep it run and let’s rock and roll
Epsilon Hogas
1717
Epsilon Hogas 2023.12.15 08:46 
 

