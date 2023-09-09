TPS Fibo Trendline Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Gopal Goswami
- Version: 1.0
- Recommended on M15 and higher timeframes
- Sends alerts and notifications when the zone is create
- Sends alerts and notifications if zones are retested
- You will see the trading zones and identify the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator marks the supply and demand zones.
- With this show you will now make profitable trades that will set the trends.
- Shows all support and resistance zones.
- Can work in all time zones.
- No need to mess with complicated settings, all settings are optimized.
First of all, thank you so much to the author. It's truly a superb and very effective indicator.