BlackMamba EA MT4

Introducing BlackMamba EA Robot for MT4 

Elevate your trading experience with the meticulously crafted BlackMamba EA for MetaTrader 4. Developed and refined through rigorous testing, BlackMamba EA is optimized for EURUSD trading, catering to discerning traders who seek precision and efficiency.

Key Features:

  1. Advanced Trading Strategy: BlackMamba EA employs a sophisticated strategy based on Custom-built indicator and stochastic.  This strategy is meticulously designed to extract maximum gains from forex market's unique dynamics.

  2. Advanced Risk Management : Provision to set fixed SL, TP , Volatilty SL, TP, Set Max Positions, Trailing Stop feature and many more. 

  3. Enhanced Trading Filters: Safeguard your trades with precision using our array of filters. BlackMamba EA includes risk management settings such as order controls, position controls, risk percentage, TP and SP, Manual trailing, ATR based trailing, and Max Volatility. Provision to manage signal settings available for advance users or simply use deafult optimized settings out of the box. 

  4. User-Friendly Interface: BlackMamba EA empowers traders with an intuitive interface that display details on the panel and chart with feature to enable or disable it. This function is a valuable asset for manual trading, enhancing your decision-making process.

  5. Customizable Parameters: Tailor the EA's behavior to match your trading preferences. Every parameter, from trade settings to function activation, is fully adjustable within the EA's parameters. We value your input and continuously refine the EA based on customer suggestions, ensuring a cutting-edge solution.

  6. Access to Updates: As part of our commitment to excellence, all updates for BlackMamba EA are provided to you free of charge during active subscription. Simply access and download new files from your MT4 platform, staying ahead of the curve with the latest advancements.

How to Get Started: Plug and Play. Only change the lot size according to the deposit or use auto lot funtion. 

  1. Easy Activation: Enable AutoTrading (MT4->Tools->Options->Expert Advisors->Allow automated trading. , Add BlackMamba EA to a H1 chart with EURUSD. It is optimized for this pair and more pairs will be added in subsequent updates. It's highly recommended to use the default input settings without any changes to get optimal results. 

  2. Optimal Broker Selection: Recommended deposit of $500 or above, leverage set to 1:500. Lot Size 0.2. For seamless 24/7 operation, consider running BlackMamba EA on a VPS. Prior to live trading, thoroughly test the EA on a demo account especially if you want to change expert input parameters. 

  3. Post Purchase Support :  All support requests can be submitted via MQL4 private messages. 

BlackMamba EA Recommended Parameters:

  • Timeframe: H1
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Recommended Deposit: $500+
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Optimized Pair: EURUSD
  • Max Open Positions 04

Backtest results provided here is using real tick. 

We are dedicated to ongoing development and welcome your suggestions for further enhancements. For inquiries and assistance, don't hesitate to connect with me via private message. 


