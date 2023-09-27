Multi Pending Orders

The expert advisor "PendingOrders" is an automated trading program.

This advisor manages multiple pending orders, setting entry levels, stop loss (loss limit), and take profit (profit limit) for each order.

You can set various separation levels between each order.

  • MagicNumber: It is a unique number used to identify orders related to this expert advisor.
  • DistancePips: It is the distance in pips from the current price at which the pending orders will be placed.
  • DistanceSeparationPips: It is the separation in pips between successive pending orders.
  • StopLossPips: It is the number of pips at which the stop loss will be set for the pending orders.
  • TakeProfitPips: It is the number of pips at which the take profit will be set for the pending orders.
  • LengOrders: It is the number of pending orders that will be placed in the market. The minimum value must be 1.

