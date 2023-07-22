CE and Range Filter Buy Sell

indicator CE and RF Buy-Sell

Chandelier Exit and Range Filter Buy Sell





It is the ultimate indicator for telling entry points or entering trades with high accuracy.





Trades must be short term trading only or Scalping only, not suitable for holding positions across several days.





Suitable for beginner traders and professional traders.





Easy Operation

1. Import Indicator, CE and RF into MT4 chart.

2. Waiting for the signal from the arrow pointing up means recommending a long position. and an arrow pointing down recommend short positions

3. The star symbol in the graph means confirmation.

4. The green line indicates an upward trend and the red line indicates a downward trend.

5. Take profit when desired profit is achieved (50 - 200 pips)

6. Cut loss when the current price runs in the opposite direction.





good luck everyone