Candlestick Mod Rapat MT4
- Indicateurs
- Raxkon Bin Kunang
- Version: 1.0
Candlestick Mod rapat.
Chart Candlesticks will stick together.
make it look neat and tidy
Switch between Candlestick and Line chart fixed.
Instruction.
If you don't like the candles colors, you can do so by changing color. read below:
-Colors must be changed in the indicator setting.
-It won't change through the Chart properties to modify.
-After changing the color, save it as template so it wont change the colors to default value.
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note