VSMartin Customizable

This is the EA tool "VS Martin" (VSMT) that I developed and have been using. Now I share it with users in need.

Function:

Automate trading according to the user's preset Martingale trading sequence.

The tool can monitor market changes in real time and automatically adjust prices according to the set profit target to achieve maximum profit and exit trades in time.

The entire Martingale execution process does not require manual intervention.

Advantages:

1.    Users can customize the Martingale trading sequence according to their own risk preferences and capital scale, with a maximum depth of 30 levels.

2.    Fully automated operation, requiring no manual intervention during the execution of trading strategies.

3.    It can promptly capture market fluctuations and ensure profitable exits, avoiding interference from fear and greed.

4.    Real-time analysis and statistics of positions, employing trailing stop-loss when in profit, automatically adjusting the stop-loss prices of each order to maximize returns and ensure smooth exits.

Parameter settings:

1. MT Factors: Set the trading multipliers for each level of the trading sequence, separated by commas.

2. MT Steps: Set the step distances for each level of the trading sequence, separated by commas, corresponding one-to-one with "MT Factors."

3. Start Trailing Stop: VSMT will initiate trailing stop-loss when the ideal profit point is reached.

4. Trailing Stop: The point distance adjusted each time when trailing stop loss.

5. Lots: The number of transactions, only used in test mode.

6. TP: Take profit, only used in test mode.

7. SL: Stop loss, only used in test mode.

How to use:

1.    Users define the trading sequence and adjust the EA parameters before starting the EA.

2.    Open positions and set take profit at the appropriate time. This can be done through manual opening, setting limit orders, or automatically by other EAs.

3.    If the price moves in the correct direction, the order will take profit and exit. At this point, VSMT only monitors the situation and does not actively execute trades.

4.    If the price moves in the opposite direction, VSMT will take over order management, executing operations according to the trading sequence without user intervention.

5.    When the price direction reverses and starts to generate profits, VSMT will automatically adjust the stop-loss prices of each order upon reaching the predefined ideal profit points, tracking price changes to ensure maximum profit.

6.    Once the trailing stop is triggered, the profits from the entire trading sequence will be concluded.

Limitations:

1.    Applicable currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, NZD/USD.

2.    It is best used with mini accounts, with a minimum trading lot of 0.01. For other account sizes, there may be issues; please provide timely feedback.

3.    When VSMT establishes orders based on the defined sequence, the take profit and stop loss will be based on the first order. The stop loss price of the first order must have sufficient distance to accommodate the expansion of the entire sequence. Otherwise, if the sequence has not yet expanded and the order has been stopped out, it will affect subsequent operations.

Risk Warning:

1.    This EA does not reduce the risks associated with the Martingale trading strategy; it merely serves as a faithful executor. Users can flexibly set the trading sequence based on their risk tolerance, capital size, and trading style, allowing for better risk control.

2.    This EA does not control the stop-loss scale for the entire Martingale trading sequence; users need to manage their account's capital size to mitigate related risks.


