//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| SocketTlsReadAvailable.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com

#property version "1.00"

#property script_show_inputs

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script inputs |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

input string InpMethod ="GET"; // Method (HEAD,GET)

input string InpServer ="www.google.com"; // Server

input uint InpPort =443; // Port

input uint InpTimeout=5000; // Timeouts

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart(void)

{

Print("Server: ",InpServer);

Print("Port: ",InpPort);

//--- crée une socket et récupère son handle

const int socket=SocketCreate();



if(socket==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("SocketCreate() failed. Error ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- définit les délais d'attente pour la réception et l'envoi de données pour un objet système socket

if(!SocketTimeouts(socket,InpTimeout,InpTimeout))

{

PrintFormat("SocketTimeouts(%u, %u) failed. Error %d",InpTimeout,InpTimeout,GetLastError());

SocketClose(socket);

return;

}

//--- se connecte à SERVER via le port PORT

if(!SocketConnect(socket,InpServer,InpPort,InpTimeout))

{

PrintFormat("SocketConnect('%s', %u, %u) failed. Error %d",InpServer,InpPort,InpTimeout,GetLastError());

SocketClose(socket);

return;

}

//--- récupère les données sur le certificat utilisé pour sécuriser la connexion réseau

string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;

datetime expiration;



if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))

{

Print("TLS certificate:");

Print(" Owner: ",subject);

Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);

Print(" Number: ",serial);

Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);

Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);

}

else

{

//--- le serveur ne fournit pas de certificat : signale une connexion non sécurisée et fin

Print("The connection is not secured by a certificate");

SocketClose(socket);

return;

}

//--- envoie une requête au serveur

string request=StringFormat("%s / HTTP/1.1\r

Host: %s\r

User-Agent: MetaTrader 5\r

\r

",InpMethod,InpServer);



if(HTTPSendTLS(socket,request))

{

//--- demande envoyée - récupère la réponse

Print("

Request sent. Starting page loading...");

uchar response[]; // all received data (document header and body)



if(!HTTPRecvTLS(socket,response,InpTimeout))

{

Print("There were errors while reading the page");

SocketClose(socket);

return;

}

//--- indique le nombre d'octets de données reçus

PrintFormat("%u bytes received",response.Size());

//--- affiche uniquement l'en-tête de la page obtenue

string result =CharArrayToString(response,0,WHOLE_ARRAY,CP_UTF8);

int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r

\r

");



if(header_end>0)

{

Print("

HTTP answer header received:");

Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));

}

}

//--- ferme la socket après son utilisation

SocketClose(socket);

/*

résultat :

Server: www.google.com

Port: 443

TLS certificate:

Owner: /CN=www.google.com

Issuer: /C=US/O=Google Trust Services/CN=WR2

Number: 0d:43:b1:4a:bb:9c:15:96:10:e1:3d:55:23:9f:25:4e

Print: 89167618e5017f813aff981c88ce422dc1016bdf

Expiration: 2024.12.30 08:26:35



Request sent. Starting page loading...

HTTPRecvTLS: Document received within 27 attempts

25185 bytes received



HTTP answer header received:

HTTP/1.1 200 OK

Date: Fri, 25 Oct 2024 17:12:42 GMT

Expires: -1

Cache-Control: private, max-age=0

Content-Type: text/html; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Security-Policy-Report-Only: object-src 'none';base-uri 'self';script-src 'nonce-CUL2rdUOeAN7xIV6v0WUuQ' 'strict-dynamic' 'report-sample' 'unsafe-eval' 'unsafe-inline' https: http:;report-uri https://csp.withgoogle.com/csp/gws/other-hp

Accept-CH: Sec-CH-Prefers-Color-Scheme

P3P: CP="This is not a P3P policy! See g.co/p3phelp for more info."

Server: gws

X-XSS-Protection: 0

X-Frame-Options: SAMEORIGIN

Set-Cookie: AEC=AVYB7coyYMCdweTDTaWeGYzmRnxzKGqsOEosH_VkbCn8xhWkFz6v0kxQFw; expires=Wed, 23-Apr-2025 17:12:42 GMT; path=/; domain=.google.com; Secure; HttpOnly; SameSite=lax

Set-Cookie: NID=518=J02X02Ff4v_9sMcNoUz-1SolmuG08E26Gs438ik0J_SOJUMy7of-P-qup-LaNSWVXUL8OjhOXpGIGuJQGIoEPBnzqDKCH-46_FN4J2foHeWTlGG8bVVvQ44AHWLg1OXjrGp3CUBexYdczLWNy3LxEcb7eh6mxSvFzOelPC6-vpXkaumLQ80x9gF_RpLcAYfN4ehT; expires=Sat, 26-Apr-2025 17:12:42 GMT; path=/; domain=.google.com; HttpOnly

Alt-Svc: h3=":443"; ma=2592000,h3-29=":443"; ma=2592000

Accept-Ranges: none

Vary: Accept-Encoding

Transfer-Encoding: chunked

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Envoie une requête HTTP via une connexion sécurisée |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPSendTLS(int socket,const string request)

{

//--- convertit la chaîne en un tableau de caractères, ignore le zéro de fin

char req[];

int len=StringToCharArray(request,req,0,WHOLE_ARRAY,CP_UTF8)-1;



if(len<0)

return false;



return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Récupère une page web page via une connexion sécurisée |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPRecvTLS(int socket,uchar &response[],const uint timeout_ms)

{

//--- lit les données disponibles à partir d'une connexion TLS sécurisée avant l'expiration du délai d'attente

ulong timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;

uchar block[1024]; // buffer for block data reading from socket

uint attempt=0; // requested number of data blocks

int err =0; // error code



ResetLastError();



do

{

//--- lecture par blocs, maximum 1024 octets

int len=SocketTlsReadAvailable(socket,block,1024);



if(len>0)

{

attempt++;

//--- fusionne les blocs de données obtenus

ArrayCopy(response,block,response.Size());

//--- analyse les données obtenues, définit l'en-tête, le corps de la page, la fin ou l'erreur de chargement, etc.

//...

//...

//...

timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;

}

else

Sleep(10);



err=GetLastError();

}

while(!IsStopped() && GetTickCount()<timeout_check && !err);

//--- y a-t-il eu des erreurs lors de la lecture ?

if(err)

{

Print("Error ",err);

return(false);

}



PrintFormat("%s: Document received within %d attempts",__FUNCTION__,attempt);

return(true);

}