Voir comment télécharger gratuitement des robots de trading
Retrouvez-nous sur Facebook !
Rejoignez notre page de fans
Rejoignez notre page de fans
Un script intéressant ?
Poster un lien vers celui-ci -
laisser les autres l'évaluer
Poster un lien vers celui-ci -
laisser les autres l'évaluer
Vous avez aimé le script ? Essayez-le dans le terminal MetaTrader 5
Professional Order Manager - expert pour MetaTrader 5
- Vues:
- 281
- Note:
-
- Publié:
- Besoin d'un robot ou d'un indicateur basé sur ce code ? Commandez-le sur Freelance Aller sur Freelance
Fox Wave Clean - Professional Order Manager
Professional EA for efficient trade management with one-click position control. Clean design, powerful functionality.
KEY FEATURES:
🗑️ Delete Pending Orders
- Removes all pending orders instantly
- Confirmation dialog before deletion
- Shows exact count of orders to be deleted
✅ Close Profit Positions
- Closes all positions in profit with one click
- Smart detection of profitable trades
- Secure confirmation before closing
❌ Close Loss Positions
- Closes all losing positions instantly
- Warning dialog for risk management
- Counts positions before execution
📊 Live Dashboard
- Real-time position statistics
- Pending orders count
- Profit/Loss positions tracking
- Total P/L display in account currency
- Clean, professional dark theme design
BENEFITS:
- Save time with one-click management
- Reduce emotional trading decisions
- Professional-grade interface
- Safe operation with confirmations
- No manual position closing needed
- Perfect for scalpers and day traders
TECHNICAL:
- MT5 compatible
- No DLL dependencies
- Lightweight and fast
- Works on all symbols and timeframes
- Customizable panel position
PERFECT FOR:
- Active traders managing multiple positions
- Risk management automation
- Quick profit-taking strategies
- Emergency position management
- Professional trading setups
Coloured Bollinger Bands Indicating Narrowing and Widenning Phases
A simple indicator based on Bollinger Bands showing its narrowing and widening phases with red/green colours.MA Price display
The indicator is written by request on the forum.
Accelerator Oscillator (AC)
The Acceleration/Deceleration Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force.MACD Signals
Indicator edition for new platform.