Experts

Professional Order Manager - expert pour MetaTrader 5

Zbynek Liska
Fox Wave Clean - Professional Order Manager

Professional EA for efficient trade management with one-click position control. Clean design, powerful functionality.

KEY FEATURES:

🗑️ Delete Pending Orders

  • Removes all pending orders instantly
  • Confirmation dialog before deletion
  • Shows exact count of orders to be deleted

Close Profit Positions

  • Closes all positions in profit with one click
  • Smart detection of profitable trades
  • Secure confirmation before closing

Close Loss Positions



  • Closes all losing positions instantly
  • Warning dialog for risk management
  • Counts positions before execution

📊 Live Dashboard

  • Real-time position statistics
  • Pending orders count
  • Profit/Loss positions tracking
  • Total P/L display in account currency
  • Clean, professional dark theme design

BENEFITS:

  • Save time with one-click management
  • Reduce emotional trading decisions
  • Professional-grade interface
  • Safe operation with confirmations
  • No manual position closing needed
  • Perfect for scalpers and day traders

TECHNICAL:

  • MT5 compatible
  • No DLL dependencies
  • Lightweight and fast
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes
  • Customizable panel position

PERFECT FOR:

  • Active traders managing multiple positions
  • Risk management automation
  • Quick profit-taking strategies
  • Emergency position management
  • Professional trading setups

