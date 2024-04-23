Ofir Signals: Personalized Trading Alerts for Telegram

Empower your Telegram trading signals with personalized alerts and risk-adjusted position sizing.

The Problem with Generic Signals



Generic Telegram signals lack personalization, sending the same message to all subscribers regardless of their risk tolerance and trading capital. This can lead to significant losses for subscribers who blindly follow the signals without considering their own risk parameters.

Ofir Signals: The Solution



Ofir Signals revolutionizes the Telegram trading signal experience by introducing personalized alerts that cater to each subscriber's unique risk appetite and trading style.

Personalized Alerts for Informed Trading Decisions

With Ofir Signals, your subscribers receive alerts that not only indicate trading opportunities but also suggest position sizes optimized for their individual risk profiles.

Key Benefits:

Personalized Alerts

Risk-Adjusted Position Sizing

Enhanced Trading Outcomes

How it works (if you are a signal provider)







Requirements :

MT4/MT5 trading account

Telegram account

Ofir Notify (any version)

Instructions : Install Ofir Notify on your Metatrader In Metatrader, go to Tools/Options and add the https://ofirblue.net to authorized Urls (you should already have listed https://api.telegram.org) Connect Ofir Notify to your signal channel In Telegram, add the bot OfirSignalsBot to your channel as administrator Open the bot OfirSignalsBot in Telegram Type /provider Press button "Add signal" Enter the channel id when prompted Inform your subscribers (invite them to join the bot OfirSignalsBot. They will need the channel id to subscribe to the channel. In action :

Open a position in MT4/MT5

Alert sent to your Bot





Alert sent to the channel (same for all)

Personalized alert sent the subscriber.

Position size (lots) has been adapted to follow the subscriber's risk.

How it works (if you are subscribing to a signal provider) Requirements : Telegram account Instructions : Open the bot OfirSignalsBot in Telegram Type /subscriber Press button "Add signal" Enter the channel id when prompted The bot checks if you are member of the channel. Otherwise, your request will be sent to the channel owner for approval You can change the risk per position to be used when you receives a personalized alert. By default the risk is 10 (€, USD, GBP, according the the signal currency) JOIN NOW YOUR TELEGRAM DISCUSSION GROUP TO START USING OFIR SIGNALS

