- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|NZDCAD
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|NZDCAD
|772
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
BCS5-Real
|0.64 × 14
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.91 × 615
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.69 × 845
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.85 × 386
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.88 × 32
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.88 × 190
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|2.10 × 308
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.25 × 12
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.30 × 91
|
ZeroMarkets-1
|2.44 × 201
|
VTMarkets-Live
|2.48 × 144
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.50 × 72
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|2.54 × 601
|
Neomarkets-Live
|2.66 × 132
👉 https://t.me/GridWise_TradeSignals
📌 What is it
It uses the same trading algorithm as my main signal MagicGW audcad L. I didn’t invent a “new logic” here — the idea is simply a different deposit format on the master side.
💰 What’s the point of 4030
The master account is running with a larger deposit, which means a bigger margin buffer.
In practice, this usually results in a calmer behavior under load and more stability during market “spikes”, especially when the market becomes nervous.
USD
USD
USD