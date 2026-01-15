SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / MagicGW 4030
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 4030

Ihor Hut
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 40 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
8
Transacciones Rentables:
7 (87.50%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 (12.50%)
Mejor transacción:
2.14 USD
Peor transacción:
-0.38 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
7.82 USD (823 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-0.49 USD (51 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (5.52 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
5.52 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.15
Actividad comercial:
1.89%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.06%
Último trade:
40 minutos
Trades a la semana:
9
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
17.88
Transacciones Largas:
6 (75.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 (25.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
15.96
Beneficio Esperado:
0.92 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.12 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.49 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-0.38 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-0.38 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.37%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.01 USD
Máxima:
0.41 USD (0.02%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.01% (0.27 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NZDCAD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NZDCAD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NZDCAD 772
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2.14 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +5.52 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.38 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.91 × 615
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.69 × 845
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.85 × 386
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.88 × 32
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.88 × 190
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
2.10 × 308
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Opogroup-Server1
2.30 × 91
ZeroMarkets-1
2.44 × 201
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.54 × 601
Neomarkets-Live
2.66 × 132
otros 87...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. 🚀
👉 https://t.me/GridWise_TradeSignals

📌 What is it
It uses the same trading algorithm as my main signal MagicGW audcad L. I didn’t invent a “new logic” here — the idea is simply a different deposit format on the master side.

💰 What’s the point of 4030
The master account is running with a larger deposit, which means a bigger margin buffer.
In practice, this usually results in a calmer behavior under load and more stability during market “spikes”, especially when the market becomes nervous.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.15 20:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 20:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
MagicGW 4030
40 USD al mes
0%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
1
100%
8
87%
2%
15.95
0.92
USD
0%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.