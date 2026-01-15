Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. 🚀

It uses the same trading algorithm as my main signal MagicGW audcad L. I didn’t invent a “new logic” here — the idea is simply a different deposit format on the master side.

💰 What’s the point of 4030

The master account is running with a larger deposit, which means a bigger margin buffer.

In practice, this usually results in a calmer behavior under load and more stability during market “spikes”, especially when the market becomes nervous.