SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MagicGW 4030
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 4030

Ihor Hut
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Best trade:
2.14 USD
Worst trade:
-0.38 USD
Gross Profit:
7.82 USD (823 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.48 USD (51 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (5.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.52 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.15
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.90
Long Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
16.29
Expected Payoff:
0.92 USD
Average Profit:
1.12 USD
Average Loss:
-0.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.38 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
0.41 USD (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 772
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.14 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.91 × 613
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
FusionMarketsAU-Live
1.00 × 1
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.22 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.33 × 12
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.70 × 844
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.85 × 384
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.88 × 190
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.90 × 31
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
2.09 × 307
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Opogroup-Server1
2.28 × 90
ZeroMarkets-1
2.45 × 201
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.55 × 600
Neomarkets-Live
2.66 × 132
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.76 × 2346
87 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. 🚀
👉 https://t.me/GridWise_TradeSignals

📌 What is it
It uses the same trading algorithm as my main signal MagicGW audcad L. I didn’t invent a “new logic” here — the idea is simply a different deposit format on the master side.

💰 What’s the point of 4030
The master account is running with a larger deposit, which means a bigger margin buffer.
In practice, this usually results in a calmer behavior under load and more stability during market “spikes”, especially when the market becomes nervous.


No reviews
2026.01.15 20:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 20:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register