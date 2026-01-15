- 자본
트레이드:
8
이익 거래:
7 (87.50%)
손실 거래:
1 (12.50%)
최고의 거래:
2.14 USD
최악의 거래:
-0.38 USD
총 수익:
7.82 USD (823 pips)
총 손실:
-0.49 USD (51 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (5.52 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
5.52 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
1.15
거래 활동:
5.77%
최대 입금량:
0.06%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
9
평균 유지 시간:
5 시간
회복 요인:
17.88
롱(주식매수):
6 (75.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
2 (25.00%)
수익 요인:
15.96
기대수익:
0.92 USD
평균 이익:
1.12 USD
평균 손실:
-0.49 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-0.38 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-0.38 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
0.37%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.01 USD
최대한의:
0.41 USD (0.02%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
0.03% (0.57 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|NZDCAD
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|NZDCAD
|772
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +2.14 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +5.52 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.38 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
BCS5-Real
|0.64 × 14
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.91 × 615
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.69 × 845
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.85 × 386
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.88 × 32
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.88 × 190
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|2.10 × 308
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.25 × 12
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.30 × 91
|
ZeroMarkets-1
|2.44 × 201
|
VTMarkets-Live
|2.48 × 144
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.50 × 72
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|2.54 × 601
|
Neomarkets-Live
|2.66 × 132
📌 What is it
💰 What's the point of 4030
📌 What is it
It uses the same trading algorithm as my main signal MagicGW audcad L. I didn’t invent a “new logic” here — the idea is simply a different deposit format on the master side.
💰 What’s the point of 4030
The master account is running with a larger deposit, which means a bigger margin buffer.
In practice, this usually results in a calmer behavior under load and more stability during market “spikes”, especially when the market becomes nervous.
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 40 USD
0%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
1
100%
8
87%
6%
15.95
0.92
USD
USD
0%
1:500