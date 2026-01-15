시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / MagicGW 4030
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 4030

Ihor Hut
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 40 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
8
이익 거래:
7 (87.50%)
손실 거래:
1 (12.50%)
최고의 거래:
2.14 USD
최악의 거래:
-0.38 USD
총 수익:
7.82 USD (823 pips)
총 손실:
-0.49 USD (51 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (5.52 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
5.52 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
1.15
거래 활동:
5.77%
최대 입금량:
0.06%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
9
평균 유지 시간:
5 시간
회복 요인:
17.88
롱(주식매수):
6 (75.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
2 (25.00%)
수익 요인:
15.96
기대수익:
0.92 USD
평균 이익:
1.12 USD
평균 손실:
-0.49 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-0.38 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-0.38 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
0.37%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.01 USD
최대한의:
0.41 USD (0.02%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
0.03% (0.57 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
NZDCAD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
NZDCAD 772
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +2.14 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +5.52 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.38 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.91 × 615
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.69 × 845
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.85 × 386
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.88 × 32
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.88 × 190
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
2.10 × 308
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Opogroup-Server1
2.30 × 91
ZeroMarkets-1
2.44 × 201
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.54 × 601
Neomarkets-Live
2.66 × 132
87 더...
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. 🚀
👉 https://t.me/GridWise_TradeSignals

📌 What is it
It uses the same trading algorithm as my main signal MagicGW audcad L. I didn’t invent a “new logic” here — the idea is simply a different deposit format on the master side.

💰 What’s the point of 4030
The master account is running with a larger deposit, which means a bigger margin buffer.
In practice, this usually results in a calmer behavior under load and more stability during market “spikes”, especially when the market becomes nervous.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.15 20:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 20:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
