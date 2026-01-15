SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / MagicGW 4030
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 4030

Ihor Hut
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2026 0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
8
Gewinntrades:
7 (87.50%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (12.50%)
Bester Trade:
2.14 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-0.38 USD
Bruttoprofit:
7.82 USD (823 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-0.48 USD (51 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (5.52 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
5.52 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.15
Trading-Aktivität:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
23 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
17.90
Long-Positionen:
6 (75.00%)
Short-Positionen:
2 (25.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
16.29
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.92 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.12 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.48 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-0.38 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-0.38 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.37%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.01 USD
Maximaler:
0.41 USD (0.02%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDCAD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 772
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.14 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +5.52 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.38 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.91 × 613
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
FusionMarketsAU-Live
1.00 × 1
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.22 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.33 × 12
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.70 × 844
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.85 × 384
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.88 × 190
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.90 × 31
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
2.09 × 307
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Opogroup-Server1
2.28 × 90
ZeroMarkets-1
2.45 × 201
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.55 × 600
Neomarkets-Live
2.66 × 132
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.76 × 2346
noch 87 ...
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. 🚀
👉 https://t.me/GridWise_TradeSignals

📌 What is it
It uses the same trading algorithm as my main signal MagicGW audcad L. I didn’t invent a “new logic” here — the idea is simply a different deposit format on the master side.

💰 What’s the point of 4030
The master account is running with a larger deposit, which means a bigger margin buffer.
In practice, this usually results in a calmer behavior under load and more stability during market “spikes”, especially when the market becomes nervous.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.15 20:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 20:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
