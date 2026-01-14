This is a signal that simultaneously employs five trend-following strategies, including breakout and pullback entries, and is designed for medium-term trading.

Position sizes are kept light.

It primarily trades gold and currency pairs.

Multiple instruments are held at the same time.

Every trade includes take-profit and stop-loss orders, with no use of martingale or grid averaging strategies.

When followed at 1x allocation, the expected monthly profit is between $1,000 and $1,500.