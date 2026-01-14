SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Follow trend 888
Zhao Jun He

Follow trend 888

Zhao Jun He
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 10%
DPrimeVU-Live 4
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
93
Transacciones Rentables:
67 (72.04%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
26 (27.96%)
Mejor transacción:
38.43 USD
Peor transacción:
-51.65 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
810.31 USD (67 080 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-617.06 USD (49 207 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (220.38 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
220.38 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.91%
Último trade:
16 minutos
Trades a la semana:
95
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.79
Transacciones Largas:
81 (87.10%)
Transacciones Cortas:
12 (12.90%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.31
Beneficio Esperado:
2.08 USD
Beneficio medio:
12.09 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-23.73 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-164.62 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-164.62 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.71%
Trading algorítmico:
90%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
10.05 USD
Máxima:
246.02 USD (39.58%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
12.36% (246.02 USD)
De fondos:
6.73% (128.55 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 77
USDJPY 6
GBPJPY 3
NZDCAD 2
GBPUSD 1
GBPCAD 1
AUDCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
AUDJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 94
USDJPY 40
GBPJPY 45
NZDCAD 4
GBPUSD -1
GBPCAD 1
AUDCAD 2
GBPAUD 4
AUDJPY 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 10K
USDJPY 2.2K
GBPJPY 4.2K
NZDCAD 469
GBPUSD -19
GBPCAD 73
AUDCAD 341
GBPAUD 323
AUDJPY 186
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +38.43 USD
Peor transacción: -52 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +220.38 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -164.62 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "DPrimeVU-Live 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

This is a signal that simultaneously employs five trend-following strategies, including breakout and pullback entries, and is designed for medium-term trading.

Position sizes are kept light.

It primarily trades gold and currency pairs.

Multiple instruments are held at the same time.

Every trade includes take-profit and stop-loss orders, with no use of martingale or grid averaging strategies.

When followed at 1x allocation, the expected monthly profit is between $1,000 and $1,500.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.14 13:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 10.91% of days out of the 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 13:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Follow trend 888
50 USD al mes
10%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
8
90%
93
72%
100%
1.31
2.08
USD
12%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.