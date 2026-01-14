SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Follow trend 888
Zhao Jun He

Follow trend 888

Zhao Jun He
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
8 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 17%
DPrimeVU-Live 4
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
66
Gewinntrades:
50 (75.75%)
Verlusttrades:
16 (24.24%)
Bester Trade:
38.43 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-50.05 USD
Bruttoprofit:
648.80 USD (55 599 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-326.82 USD (26 506 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (220.38 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
220.38 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.30%
Letzter Trade:
13 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
67
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.73
Long-Positionen:
57 (86.36%)
Short-Positionen:
9 (13.64%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.99
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.88 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
12.98 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-20.43 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-66.72 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-66.72 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
18.49%
Algo-Trading:
86%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
10.05 USD
Maximaler:
118.11 USD (28.74%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.21% (19.37 USD)
Kapital:
3.17% (62.81 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 54
USDJPY 5
GBPJPY 2
NZDCAD 2
GBPUSD 1
GBPCAD 1
AUDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 238
USDJPY 40
GBPJPY 37
NZDCAD 4
GBPUSD -1
GBPCAD 1
AUDCAD 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 22K
USDJPY 2.2K
GBPJPY 4K
NZDCAD 469
GBPUSD -19
GBPCAD 73
AUDCAD 341
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +38.43 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -50 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 17
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +220.38 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -66.72 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "DPrimeVU-Live 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This is a signal that simultaneously employs five trend-following strategies, including breakout and pullback entries, and is designed for medium-term trading.

Position sizes are kept light.

It primarily trades gold and currency pairs.

Multiple instruments are held at the same time.

Every trade includes take-profit and stop-loss orders, with no use of martingale or grid averaging strategies.

When followed at 1x allocation, the expected monthly profit is between $1,000 and $1,500.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.14 13:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 10.91% of days out of the 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 13:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Follow trend 888
50 USD pro Monat
17%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
8
86%
66
75%
100%
1.98
4.88
USD
7%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.