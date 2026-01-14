SinaisSeções
Zhao Jun He

Follow trend 888

Zhao Jun He
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 17%
DPrimeVU-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
65
Negociações com lucro:
49 (75.38%)
Negociações com perda:
16 (24.62%)
Melhor negociação:
38.43 USD
Pior negociação:
-50.05 USD
Lucro bruto:
641.98 USD (54 911 pips)
Perda bruta:
-326.82 USD (26 506 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
17 (220.38 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
220.38 USD (17)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.28
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.45%
Último negócio:
12 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
64
Tempo médio de espera:
6 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.67
Negociações longas:
56 (86.15%)
Negociações curtas:
9 (13.85%)
Fator de lucro:
1.96
Valor esperado:
4.85 USD
Lucro médio:
13.10 USD
Perda média:
-20.43 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-66.72 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-66.72 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
18.07%
Algotrading:
86%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
10.05 USD
Máximo:
118.11 USD (28.74%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
7.21% (19.37 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.17% (62.81 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 53
USDJPY 5
GBPJPY 2
NZDCAD 2
GBPUSD 1
GBPCAD 1
AUDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 231
USDJPY 40
GBPJPY 37
NZDCAD 4
GBPUSD -1
GBPCAD 1
AUDCAD 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 21K
USDJPY 2.2K
GBPJPY 4K
NZDCAD 469
GBPUSD -19
GBPCAD 73
AUDCAD 341
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +38.43 USD
Pior negociação: -50 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +220.38 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -66.72 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "DPrimeVU-Live 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

This is a signal that simultaneously employs five trend-following strategies, including breakout and pullback entries, and is designed for medium-term trading.

Position sizes are kept light.

It primarily trades gold and currency pairs.

Multiple instruments are held at the same time.

Every trade includes take-profit and stop-loss orders, with no use of martingale or grid averaging strategies.

When followed at 1x allocation, the expected monthly profit is between $1,000 and $1,500.


Sem comentários
2026.01.14 13:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 10.91% of days out of the 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 13:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Follow trend 888
50 USD por mês
17%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
8
86%
65
75%
100%
1.96
4.85
USD
7%
1:500
