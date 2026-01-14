- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|53
|USDJPY
|5
|GBPJPY
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|231
|USDJPY
|40
|GBPJPY
|37
|NZDCAD
|4
|GBPUSD
|-1
|GBPCAD
|1
|AUDCAD
|2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|21K
|USDJPY
|2.2K
|GBPJPY
|4K
|NZDCAD
|469
|GBPUSD
|-19
|GBPCAD
|73
|AUDCAD
|341
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "DPrimeVU-Live 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
This is a signal that simultaneously employs five trend-following strategies, including breakout and pullback entries, and is designed for medium-term trading.
Position sizes are kept light.
It primarily trades gold and currency pairs.
Multiple instruments are held at the same time.
Every trade includes take-profit and stop-loss orders, with no use of martingale or grid averaging strategies.
When followed at 1x allocation, the expected monthly profit is between $1,000 and $1,500.
USD
USD
USD