Zhao Jun He

Follow trend 888

Zhao Jun He
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
DPrimeVU-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
50 (75.75%)
Loss Trades:
16 (24.24%)
Best trade:
38.43 USD
Worst trade:
-50.05 USD
Gross Profit:
648.80 USD (55 599 pips)
Gross Loss:
-326.82 USD (26 506 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (220.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
220.38 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.87%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
65
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.73
Long Trades:
57 (86.36%)
Short Trades:
9 (13.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
4.88 USD
Average Profit:
12.98 USD
Average Loss:
-20.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-66.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.72 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
18.49%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.05 USD
Maximal:
118.11 USD (28.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.21% (19.37 USD)
By Equity:
3.17% (62.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 54
USDJPY 5
GBPJPY 2
NZDCAD 2
GBPUSD 1
GBPCAD 1
AUDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 238
USDJPY 40
GBPJPY 37
NZDCAD 4
GBPUSD -1
GBPCAD 1
AUDCAD 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 22K
USDJPY 2.2K
GBPJPY 4K
NZDCAD 469
GBPUSD -19
GBPCAD 73
AUDCAD 341
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.43 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +220.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -66.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is a signal that simultaneously employs five trend-following strategies, including breakout and pullback entries, and is designed for medium-term trading.

Position sizes are kept light.

It primarily trades gold and currency pairs.

Multiple instruments are held at the same time.

Every trade includes take-profit and stop-loss orders, with no use of martingale or grid averaging strategies.

When followed at 1x allocation, the expected monthly profit is between $1,000 and $1,500.


No reviews
2026.01.14 13:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 10.91% of days out of the 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 13:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Follow trend 888
50 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
8
86%
66
75%
100%
1.98
4.88
USD
7%
1:500
