- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|54
|USDJPY
|5
|GBPJPY
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|238
|USDJPY
|40
|GBPJPY
|37
|NZDCAD
|4
|GBPUSD
|-1
|GBPCAD
|1
|AUDCAD
|2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|22K
|USDJPY
|2.2K
|GBPJPY
|4K
|NZDCAD
|469
|GBPUSD
|-19
|GBPCAD
|73
|AUDCAD
|341
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DPrimeVU-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This is a signal that simultaneously employs five trend-following strategies, including breakout and pullback entries, and is designed for medium-term trading.
Position sizes are kept light.
It primarily trades gold and currency pairs.
Multiple instruments are held at the same time.
Every trade includes take-profit and stop-loss orders, with no use of martingale or grid averaging strategies.
When followed at 1x allocation, the expected monthly profit is between $1,000 and $1,500.
