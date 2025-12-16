- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|69
|USOILm
|43
|BTCUSDm
|43
|USDJPYm
|16
|XAGUSDm
|6
|EURUSDm
|5
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSDm
|1.8K
|USOILm
|160
|BTCUSDm
|8.4K
|USDJPYm
|-1.4K
|XAGUSDm
|2.8K
|EURUSDm
|543
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSDm
|31K
|USOILm
|-2K
|BTCUSDm
|4.7M
|USDJPYm
|-2.7K
|XAGUSDm
|2.6K
|EURUSDm
|1.3K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real8" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
Ellita is an AI powered engine using Elliott wave as its main strategy.
We have been having great results over the last few months running the engine.
Our strategy is very simple. We trade when there is an Elliott set-up and reward:risk ratio greater than 3.
We never put your account at more than 2% risk so you can never concern about trading.
We hope you have a comfortable lifestyle.
Thank you for joining us.
USD
USD
USD