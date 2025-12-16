SeñalesSecciones
Do Hoang Minh

Ellita Master

Do Hoang Minh
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
20 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 65%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
182
Transacciones Rentables:
81 (44.50%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
101 (55.49%)
Mejor transacción:
5 846.80 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 004.42 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
42 847.50 USD (7 160 343 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-30 586.14 USD (2 444 543 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (1 444.12 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
7 590.88 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Actividad comercial:
50.67%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.71%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
2.21
Transacciones Largas:
74 (40.66%)
Transacciones Cortas:
108 (59.34%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.40
Beneficio Esperado:
67.37 USD
Beneficio medio:
528.98 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-302.83 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-3 077.19 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-4 313.46 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
17.78%
Pronóstico anual:
215.73%
Trading algorítmico:
25%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
775.86 USD
Máxima:
5 547.69 USD (15.08%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.89% (4 507.07 USD)
De fondos:
2.18% (776.76 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 69
USOILm 43
BTCUSDm 43
USDJPYm 16
XAGUSDm 6
EURUSDm 5
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSDm 1.8K
USOILm 160
BTCUSDm 8.4K
USDJPYm -1.4K
XAGUSDm 2.8K
EURUSDm 543
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSDm 31K
USOILm -2K
BTCUSDm 4.7M
USDJPYm -2.7K
XAGUSDm 2.6K
EURUSDm 1.3K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +5 846.80 USD
Peor transacción: -1 004 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 7
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 444.12 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -3 077.19 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real8" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Ellita is an AI powered engine using Elliott wave as its main strategy.

We have been having great results over the last few months running the engine.

Our strategy is very simple. We trade when there is an Elliott set-up and reward:risk ratio greater than 3.

We never put your account at more than 2% risk so you can never concern about trading.

We hope you have a comfortable lifestyle.

Thank you for joining us.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 05:39
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.29% of days out of 131 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 05:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Ellita Master
50 USD al mes
65%
0
0
USD
31K
USD
20
25%
182
44%
51%
1.40
67.37
USD
17%
1:200
Copiar

