Trades:
174
Profit Trades:
80 (45.97%)
Loss Trades:
94 (54.02%)
Best trade:
5 846.80 USD
Worst trade:
-1 004.42 USD
Gross Profit:
41 790.79 USD (7 148 336 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 272.68 USD (2 141 570 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1 444.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 590.88 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
53.60%
Max deposit load:
5.71%
Latest trade:
48 minutes ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.44
Long Trades:
71 (40.80%)
Short Trades:
103 (59.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
89.18 USD
Average Profit:
522.38 USD
Average Loss:
-279.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3 077.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 077.19 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
32.39%
Annual Forecast:
393.00%
Algo trading:
22%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
775.86 USD
Maximal:
4 507.07 USD (16.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.89% (4 507.07 USD)
By Equity:
1.41% (489.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|64
|USOILm
|42
|BTCUSDm
|41
|USDJPYm
|16
|XAGUSDm
|6
|EURUSDm
|5
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|3.3K
|USOILm
|472
|BTCUSDm
|9.8K
|USDJPYm
|-1.4K
|XAGUSDm
|2.8K
|EURUSDm
|543
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|74K
|USOILm
|-1.8K
|BTCUSDm
|4.9M
|USDJPYm
|-2.7K
|XAGUSDm
|2.6K
|EURUSDm
|1.3K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Ellita is an AI powered engine using Elliott wave as its main strategy.
We have been having great results over the last few months running the engine.
Our strategy is very simple. We trade when there is an Elliott set-up and reward:risk ratio greater than 3.
We never put your account at more than 2% risk so you can never concern about trading.
We hope you have a comfortable lifestyle.
Thank you for joining us.
