Total de Trades:
6 922
Transacciones Rentables:
4 831 (69.79%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 091 (30.21%)
Mejor transacción:
1 809.30 USD
Peor transacción:
-294.60 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
52 168.97 USD (1 521 138 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-27 365.15 USD (1 521 445 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
20 (42.97 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2 895.61 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
93.16%
Carga máxima del depósito:
32.99%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
357
Tiempo medio de espera:
35 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
11.72
Transacciones Largas:
2 910 (42.04%)
Transacciones Cortas:
4 012 (57.96%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.91
Beneficio Esperado:
3.58 USD
Beneficio medio:
10.80 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-13.09 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-2 116.31 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 116.31 USD (12)
Crecimiento al mes:
29.25%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
7.02 USD
Máxima:
2 116.31 USD (8.17%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
25.04% (1 784.60 USD)
De fondos:
31.49% (6 078.47 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6922
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|25K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|-307
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 809.30 USD
Peor transacción: -295 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 12
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +42.97 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2 116.31 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Headway-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.99 × 75
AFSID Metal Hunter Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built for precise trading in metals, especially gold (XAUUSD). Designed with advanced algorithms and adaptive risk management, this EA focuses on capturing high‑probability setups while maintaining strict capital protection.
• Platform: MetaTrader 5/4
• Minimum Deposit: 2,000 USD
• Strategy: Trend confirmation with volatility‑based entries and dynamic stop loss
• Pairs: Optimized for XAUUSD, adaptable to other metal instruments
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
Goal: Deliver consistent, professional, and transparent performance in the metals market, with full monitoring available via Myfxbook.
